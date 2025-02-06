French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu announced that on February 6, Ukraine received the first Mirage 2000 fighters from France.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has received the first Mirage 2000 fighters from France, which will become an important element of the defense of Ukrainian skies.
- The Mirage 2000 is a French multi-role fighter jet that is already successfully used in other countries.
- Ukrainian pilots have been trained in France and are now aboard these fighters, ready to defend the country.
French Mirage 2000 fighters already in Ukraine
French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu wrote about this in H.
He recalled that on June 6, 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the supply of French Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine.
Le 6 juin 2024, @EmmanuelMacron avait annoncé la livraison à l’Ukraine de Mirage 2000 français.— Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) February 6, 2025
Les premiers d’entre eux sont arrivés aujourd’hui en Ukraine.
Avec à leur bord les pilotes ukrainiens formés pendant plusieurs mois en France, ils participeront désormais à défendre…
The Mirage 2000 is a French multi-role fighter aircraft developed in the 1970s by Dassault Aviation, the main combat aircraft of the French Air Force in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. It first flew in 1978 (a year later than the MiG-29), and entered service in France in 1984.
In addition, it is in service with the armies of Greece, Egypt, the UAE, India, Peru and Taiwan. Previously, Brazil and Qatar were also operators of the Mirages. The Mirages were used during hostilities in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and others.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-