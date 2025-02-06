French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu announced that on February 6, Ukraine received the first Mirage 2000 fighters from France.

French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu wrote about this in H.

He recalled that on June 6, 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the supply of French Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine.

The first of them arrived in Ukraine today. With Ukrainian pilots who have undergone several months of training in France on board, they will now help protect Ukrainian skies. Share

The Mirage 2000 is a French multi-role fighter aircraft developed in the 1970s by Dassault Aviation, the main combat aircraft of the French Air Force in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. It first flew in 1978 (a year later than the MiG-29), and entered service in France in 1984.