Mirage 2000 fighter crashed in India — what is the reason

An Indian Air Force plane crashed in a district of the central state of Madhya Pradesh on February 6.

This is reported by The Hindu.

According to Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore, the incident took place in Shivpuri district. The Mirage-2000 fighter jet took off from the Gwalior air base and crashed near the town of Karera.

During the plane crash, the aircraft's two pilots successfully ejected, suffering minor injuries, he added.

The Indian Air Force has ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

According to the Air Force, the crash occurred due to a system failure during a scheduled flight.