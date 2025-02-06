Mirage 2000 fighter crashed in India — what is the reason

An Indian Air Force plane crashed in a district of the central state of Madhya Pradesh on February 6.
- The Mirage 2000 fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh due to a system failure during a scheduled flight.
- Two pilots ejected and sustained minor injuries, highlighting the importance of proper safety measures in such incidents.
- The crash near Karera has prompted an investigation by the Indian Air Force to determine the exact cause of the system failure.
- The incident in Shivpuri district raises concerns about the maintenance and operational readiness of the Mirage 2000 aircraft in the Indian Air Force's fleet.
- The outcome of the investigation will shed light on the potential challenges faced by the Indian Air Force in ensuring the safety and reliability of its fleet of fighter jets.
Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes in India
This is reported by The Hindu.
According to Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore, the incident took place in Shivpuri district. The Mirage-2000 fighter jet took off from the Gwalior air base and crashed near the town of Karera.
During the plane crash, the aircraft's two pilots successfully ejected, suffering minor injuries, he added.
According to the Air Force, the crash occurred due to a system failure during a scheduled flight.
