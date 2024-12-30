Plane crash in South Korea. Investigators are looking into two possible causes of the crash

Investigators reveal two causes of plane crash in South Korea

The plane was reportedly almost completely destroyed by the explosion, but investigators have already recovered two flight recorders. One of them is damaged, so it will take additional time to read the data.

The South Korean government has announced the start of a major inspection of all 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft in service in the country. The decision was made not only in light of the crash, but also because of another incident involving the same model on the same day, when a problem with the landing gear was discovered. There were no injuries then.

Investigators will check:

whether the crew followed safety instructions,

how the airport provided protection against bird strikes,

whether the aircraft's power system was disconnected before the accident,

Could the localizer that controls the plane's landing have caused the tragedy?

The pilot of the plane, considered an experienced captain with nearly 7,000 hours of flight time, raised the alarm after being warned by controllers about a possible bird strike. During the first landing attempt, he decided to go around and began a second attempt after receiving clearance from the control room. Share

Officials believe it is unlikely that the length of the runway could have been a cause of the accident.

Experts say bird strikes are rarely fatal because planes can continue flying on one engine. However, it remains unclear why the landing gear did not deploy and whether it was related to the bird strike.

Passenger plane crash becomes deadliest air disaster in South Korea

As the publication notes, the disaster occurred at around 9:07 local time.

By evening, rescuers had recovered the bodies of all the victims. Of the 181 people on board Jeju Air flight 7C2216, only two passengers survived.

There were 175 passengers, 4 crew members and 2 pilots on board the plane.

The tragedy was the deadliest air disaster in South Korea's history, surpassing the previous deadliest disaster, the 1993 Asiana Haenam incident, which killed 66 people.