On December 24, Moldovan President Maia Sandu officially took the oath of office for a second term.

After taking the oath, Sandu gave a speech in which she highlighted the country's achievements despite numerous challenges, including the crises of recent years and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

I worked with dedication during my first mandate, and I will continue with even greater will and energy. In 4 years, we have done together what was not possible in 30 years of independence. Maya Sandu President of Moldova

Sandu called for national mobilization to continue reforms and develop the country.

Move forward with confidence. Our Moldova is heritage, optimism, struggle, development, organization, will and ambition, the President emphasized.

The President noted that there is still much work to be done, and expressed confidence in Moldova's ability to overcome difficulties and continue on its path to prosperity.

Presidential elections in Moldova

On November 3, the second round of presidential elections was held in Moldova, where the main rivals were the incumbent President Maia Sandu and the candidate from the Party of Socialists, former prosecutor Oleksandr Stoyanoglou.

According to the voting results, Sandu won 55.35% of the vote and defeated her pro-Russian opponent.

World leaders congratulated Sandu on November 3 and 4, and international observers generally assessed the election process positively.

At the same time, Russia and its agents attempted to interfere in the electoral process to influence the results.

Among the examples of such interference, Councilor Sandu cited the organized transportation of voters from Transnistria, which is illegal under the Moldovan electoral code. As of 11:00, the turnout among Transnistrian voters had already exceeded the total for the entire first round.