On December 24, Moldovan President Maia Sandu officially took the oath of office for a second term.
Points of attention
- Moldova continues its development under the leadership of President Maia Sandu, who was sworn in for a second term.
- The President called for national mobilization to continue reforms and develop the country.
- In the elections, Maia Sandu won with a convincing result over a pro-Russian candidate, receiving the support of both domestic and international observers.
- World leaders warmly congratulated President Maia Sandu, positively assessing the electoral process in Moldova.
- Despite interference from Russia and its agents, President Maia Sandu has stood by her conviction and continues to build the country on the path to prosperity.
Maia Sandu sworn in for second term as president
After taking the oath, Sandu gave a speech in which she highlighted the country's achievements despite numerous challenges, including the crises of recent years and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sandu called for national mobilization to continue reforms and develop the country.
The President noted that there is still much work to be done, and expressed confidence in Moldova's ability to overcome difficulties and continue on its path to prosperity.
Presidential elections in Moldova
On November 3, the second round of presidential elections was held in Moldova, where the main rivals were the incumbent President Maia Sandu and the candidate from the Party of Socialists, former prosecutor Oleksandr Stoyanoglou.
According to the voting results, Sandu won 55.35% of the vote and defeated her pro-Russian opponent.
World leaders congratulated Sandu on November 3 and 4, and international observers generally assessed the election process positively.
At the same time, Russia and its agents attempted to interfere in the electoral process to influence the results.
Among the examples of such interference, Councilor Sandu cited the organized transportation of voters from Transnistria, which is illegal under the Moldovan electoral code. As of 11:00, the turnout among Transnistrian voters had already exceeded the total for the entire first round.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-