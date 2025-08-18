The Ukrainian Defense Forces are making progress on several fronts in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The AFU, together with the National Guard, are successfully clearing several settlements in the Donetsk region from the enemy forces.
- Significant losses in manpower and equipment have been inflicted on the enemy as a result of the active actions by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
- Multiple settlements in the Donetsk region have been successfully cleared by the joint efforts of units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard.
The AFU are clearing the Donetsk region from the enemy
From August 4 to 17, as a result of joint actions of units and subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine, which are part of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard, the following settlements were cleared in the Donetsk region:
Gruzko,
Rubizhne,
Novovodyansk,
Petrovka,
Have fun,
Golden Well.
In general, as a result of active actions in the corps' operational area, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower.
As of August 17, they are:
irretrievable — 984 people,
sanitary — 355 people,
Prisoners — 37 people.
During the specified period, 11 tanks of the Russian occupiers, 8 armored combat vehicles, 112 units of automobiles and motorcycles, one MLRS, 22 guns, and 106 UAVs of various types were destroyed or damaged.
Stabilization operations in the direction of the city of Dobropillya, in the Donetsk region, continue.
The occupiers continue to surrender. Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces captured 7 Russian servicemen.
Also last week, the forces of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps and related units cleared the city of Pokrovsk of enemy groups and individual occupiers.
Over the past day, as a result of active actions, Ukrainian units have advanced in several locations and consolidated their positions.
