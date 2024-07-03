More and more Russians are switching to Ukraine's side, DIU speaker says

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) speaker notes that many units currently operate in Ukraine, consisting of representatives of Russian volunteer forces. Still, they declare their struggle against Putin's regime publicly.

Russian citizens are gradually realising the importance of fighting for their freedom

Andriy Yusov commented on the role of the Russian volunteer forces in the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

He noted that Legion "Freedon of Russia" (LFR), Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion, which not only organise successful raids on the territory of the aggressor country, but also fight directly at the front, are always in the news.

However, according to the DIU representative, there are more such units, but not all should be public.

The Defense Forces are working on creating such units because there are many applications, and we are considering attracting new battalions. Andriy Yusov DIU representative

Photo: online.ua

Although the number of Russians wanting to join the Ukrainian struggle is increasing, the DIU still focuses on quality, not quantity, and, therefore, carefully selects future volunteers.

DIU received important information after sabotage on the Russian ship "Serpukhov"

During the conference, Andriy Yusov told how one recruit of the "LFR" with the call sign "Goga" managed to damage the modern Russian missile ship "Serpukhov", which was based in the Russian Kaliningrad region.

The successful diversion was carried out in cooperation with fellow members of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion and the Ukrainian project "I want to live".

As DIU managed to find out, the ship suffered significant damage; it needed long and expensive repairs.

Photo: online.ua

However, that is not all. "Goga" also gathered essential information about Russian military facilities for Ukrainian intelligence officers.