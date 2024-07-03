More and more Russians are switching to Ukraine's side, DIU speaker says
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

More and more Russians are switching to Ukraine's side, DIU speaker says

Andriy Yusov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) speaker notes that many units currently operate in Ukraine, consisting of representatives of Russian volunteer forces. Still, they declare their struggle against Putin's regime publicly.
 

Points of attention

  • The Russians are gradually joining the Ukrainian struggle against the Putin regime.
  • The Ukrainian Defence Forces carefully select volunteers and work on creating new battalions for optimal results.
  • Sabotaging a Russian ship made obtaining important information about Russian military facilities possible.
  • Andriy Yusov shares the details of the successful special operation "Fisherman" on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Russian citizens are gradually realising the importance of fighting for their freedom

Andriy Yusov commented on the role of the Russian volunteer forces in the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

He noted that Legion "Freedon of Russia" (LFR), Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion, which not only organise successful raids on the territory of the aggressor country, but also fight directly at the front, are always in the news.

However, according to the DIU representative, there are more such units, but not all should be public.

The Defense Forces are working on creating such units because there are many applications, and we are considering attracting new battalions.

Andriy Yusov

Andriy Yusov

DIU representative

Photo: online.ua

Although the number of Russians wanting to join the Ukrainian struggle is increasing, the DIU still focuses on quality, not quantity, and, therefore, carefully selects future volunteers.

DIU received important information after sabotage on the Russian ship "Serpukhov"

During the conference, Andriy Yusov told how one recruit of the "LFR" with the call sign "Goga" managed to damage the modern Russian missile ship "Serpukhov", which was based in the Russian Kaliningrad region.

The successful diversion was carried out in cooperation with fellow members of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion and the Ukrainian project "I want to live".

As DIU managed to find out, the ship suffered significant damage; it needed long and expensive repairs.

Photo: online.ua

However, that is not all. "Goga" also gathered essential information about Russian military facilities for Ukrainian intelligence officers.

The data from the ship that was received does not only relate to one operation. You perfectly understand what kind of ship it is and what kind of missile carrier it could be. The enemy does not fully understand what has happened to us and how it will affect him in the future.

Andriy Yusov

Andriy Yusov

DIU speaker

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian ISPs can't restart its activities after DIU hacker attack
DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Legion "Freedom of Russia", DIU conducted a special operation codenamed "Fishing": details
"Fishing" special operation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
LFR recruit "Goga" revealed reasons for joining the "Fishing" special operation
LFR recruit "Goga" revealed reasons for joining the "Fishing" special operation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?