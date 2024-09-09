More than 1,100 troops and 26 artillery systems. The General Staff named the losses of the Russian army during the day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 626,410 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,150 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,639 (+3) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,906 (+9) units;

artillery systems — 17,830 (+26) units;

RSZV — 1180.;

air defense equipment — 942 units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,897 (+33) units;

cruise missiles — 2,588 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,262 (+44) units;

special equipment — 3049 (+2) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 164 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of skirmishes was 15. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Myasozharivka and in the direction of Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 12 assaults by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Dibrova and Cherneshchyna.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks near Spirnyi, Bilogorivka, Hryhorivka, and Verkhnyokamyanskyi. Near the latter, the enemy carried out four of the above-mentioned attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped ten attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the areas of Andriyivka, Maisky, Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Predtechyny, and Klishchiivka.

The enemy, with the support of aviation, made 24 attacks in the Toretsk direction. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of the settlements of Severny, Zalizne and New York, Toretsk and Nelipivka. In addition, stormed near Druzhba.