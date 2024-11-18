Moscow and several other regions of the Russian Federation were massively attacked by drones — video

On the night of November 18, almost 60 drones attacked objects on the territory of Russia. Instead, the Russians announced the alleged "shooting down" of all drones.

Russians complained about the new "cotton"

As the mayor of Moscow, Serhiy Sobyanin, said, this night in the Ramensky district, which is part of the Moscow region, "an attack by a drone that was flying to Moscow was repulsed."

According to preliminary data, there was no damage or injuries at the place where the debris fell, he said in his statement. Share

Sobyanin also said that emergency services specialists are working at the scene. Later, footage of the alleged destruction of the drone in Ramensky appeared online.

According to media reports, residents of this city heard a powerful explosion around 3:40 a.m. (local time).

Later, the Moscow mayor announced that another drone had been shot down, this time in the Pavlovo-Posad city district. According to him, this UAV also "flew to Moscow".

Instead, the Russians reported that all the drones were allegedly destroyed.

Another 59 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by means of air defense. Two UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Moscow region, forty-five UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk region, six over the territory of the Kursk region, three over the territory of the Belgorod region and three over the territory of the Tula region. Share

What is known about the drone attack on Izhevsk, RF

According to rosZMI, the BpLA attacked the "Kupol" plant in Izhevsk, which fulfills orders for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The factory also assembles drones.

As Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD, said, the Russian plant produces Tor anti-aircraft missile complexes, as well as radar stations and other components.

The city of Izhevsk is the capital of Russian Udmurtia in the central part of the Russian Federation. The city is known for its military, engineering and metallurgical industries. AK-47 assault rifles are produced there

It is known that the Kupol plant is one of the largest defense enterprises in Russia. In addition to the Tor air defense system, the Saman-M1 and Adjutant target training complexes are also produced there. The plant is also involved in the production of gyroscopes, nanocomposites, equipment for nuclear power plants, oil production, and for conveyor lines of distilleries.

In September 2024, it was reported that the Kupol plant had begun production of a new Harpiya-A1 long-range strike drone. The drone is made on the basis of a Chinese engine.