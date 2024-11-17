Drones struck the military plant in Izhevsk of the Russian Federation for the first time — video

Drones attacked the Kupol electromechanical plant in Izhevsk, Russia. The Tor air defense system and radar are produced there.
Points of attention
- The drones attacked the Kupol electromechanical plant in Izhevsk, where the Tor air defense system and other military components are manufactured.
- The Kupol plant is one of the largest defense enterprises in Russia, which also assembles drones and manufactures other military equipment.
- The Main Directorate of Intelligence attacked the Saratov Refinery with the help of drones, causing numerous explosions on the territory of the plant.
- It is known that the oil refinery in Saratov is part of the structure of the Rosneft oil company and produces petroleum products.
What is known about the drone attack on Izhevsk, RF
According to rosZMI, the BpLA attacked the "Kupol" plant in Izhevsk, which fulfills orders for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The factory also assembles drones.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD, said that the Russian plant produces Tor anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as radar stations and other components.
The city of Izhevsk is the capital of Russian Udmurtia in the central part of the Russian Federation. The city is known for its military, engineering and metallurgical industries. AK-47 assault rifles are produced there.
It is known that the Kupol plant is one of the largest defense enterprises in Russia. In addition to the Tor air defense system, the Saman-M1 and Adjutant target training complexes are also produced there. The plant is also involved in the production of gyroscopes, nanocomposites, equipment for nuclear power plants, oil production, and for the conveyor lines of distilleries.
In September 2024, it was reported that the production of a new long-range Harpiya-A1 strike drone was started at the Kupol plant. The drone is made on the basis of a Chinese engine.
GUR attacked the Saratov Refinery with drones
On the night of November 8, drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence flew to Russian Saratov and hit a local oil refinery.
Local media confirm that the drones hit one of the plant's oil processing units, as well as fuel oil tanks.
The Saratov Oil Refinery, formerly known as the "Cracking" plant, is part of the structure of the Rosneft oil company.
