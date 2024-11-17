Drones struck the military plant in Izhevsk of the Russian Federation for the first time — video

Drones attacked the Kupol electromechanical plant in Izhevsk, Russia. The Tor air defense system and radar are produced there.

What is known about the drone attack on Izhevsk, RF

According to rosZMI, the BpLA attacked the "Kupol" plant in Izhevsk, which fulfills orders for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The factory also assembles drones.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD, said that the Russian plant produces Tor anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as radar stations and other components.

The city of Izhevsk is the capital of Russian Udmurtia in the central part of the Russian Federation. The city is known for its military, engineering and metallurgical industries. AK-47 assault rifles are produced there.

It is known that the Kupol plant is one of the largest defense enterprises in Russia. In addition to the Tor air defense system, the Saman-M1 and Adjutant target training complexes are also produced there. The plant is also involved in the production of gyroscopes, nanocomposites, equipment for nuclear power plants, oil production, and for the conveyor lines of distilleries.

In September 2024, it was reported that the production of a new long-range Harpiya-A1 strike drone was started at the Kupol plant. The drone is made on the basis of a Chinese engine.

GUR attacked the Saratov Refinery with drones

On the night of November 8, drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence flew to Russian Saratov and hit a local oil refinery.

Information about numerous explosions in the Zavodsky district of Saratov, where the refinery is located, was confirmed not only by residents on social networks, but also by local authorities. The governor of the Saratov region explained the explosions in the city as the work of the Air Defense Forces on UAVs. He confirmed that part of the "debris" fell on the territory of the oil refinery. Share

Local media confirm that the drones hit one of the plant's oil processing units, as well as fuel oil tanks.