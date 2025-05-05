Moscow has begun restricting mobile internet. The Russian authorities explain this as security measures for the Victory Day celebrations and ask people to "be patient."
- Russian authorities are restricting mobile internet in Moscow under the guise of security measures for Victory Day celebrations, potentially to prevent protests and strengthen control over citizens.
- The ongoing war with Ukraine and Western sanctions have significantly impacted the standard of living of ordinary Russians, contributing to the Kremlin's efforts to tighten its grip and suppress dissent.
- The blocking of mobile internet is seen as a tactic to counter the organization of protests and any form of disloyalty towards Putin's government, despite claims of widespread support.
Moscow residents face lack of mobile internet
Russia is clearly afraid of Ukrainian drone strikes that could ruin the parade and other "sacred" events. However, security could also be a reason to implement large-scale communication restrictions, the Center for Countering Disinformation believes.
The full-scale war against Ukraine and Western sanctions have had a significant impact on the standard of living of ordinary Russians. In addition, the Kremlin is using the war to further tighten its grip and make any disloyalty to Putin and his government impossible. Blocking mobile internet is one way to counter the organization of protests.
Let us remind you that in the morning, combat aircraft practice maneuvers and "draw the tricolor in the sky" over Moscow.
Residents of Moscow and the Moscow region are massively complaining about disruptions in mobile internet and communications. Problems are observed in all major telecommunications operators, and disruptions are also being recorded in the work of the Telegram and WhatsApp messengers.
