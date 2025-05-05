Moscow has begun restricting mobile internet. The Russian authorities explain this as security measures for the Victory Day celebrations and ask people to "be patient."

Moscow residents face lack of mobile internet

Russia is clearly afraid of Ukrainian drone strikes that could ruin the parade and other "sacred" events. However, security could also be a reason to implement large-scale communication restrictions, the Center for Countering Disinformation believes.

The full-scale war against Ukraine and Western sanctions have had a significant impact on the standard of living of ordinary Russians. In addition, the Kremlin is using the war to further tighten its grip and make any disloyalty to Putin and his government impossible. Blocking mobile internet is one way to counter the organization of protests.

Despite the claims of ru-propaganda about the national love for Putin and support for the "SVO", the Kremlin is clearly afraid of even isolated cases of resistance to the regime. That is why it is using the celebration of the "great victory" to test yet another technology for restricting the freedom of its own citizens. Share

Let us remind you that in the morning, combat aircraft practice maneuvers and "draw the tricolor in the sky" over Moscow.