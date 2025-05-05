Moscow residents complain about problems with mobile internet — what happened
Category
World
Publication date

Moscow residents complain about problems with mobile internet — what happened

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Moscow
Читати українською

Moscow has begun restricting mobile internet. The Russian authorities explain this as security measures for the Victory Day celebrations and ask people to "be patient."

Points of attention

  • Russian authorities are restricting mobile internet in Moscow under the guise of security measures for Victory Day celebrations, potentially to prevent protests and strengthen control over citizens.
  • The ongoing war with Ukraine and Western sanctions have significantly impacted the standard of living of ordinary Russians, contributing to the Kremlin's efforts to tighten its grip and suppress dissent.
  • The blocking of mobile internet is seen as a tactic to counter the organization of protests and any form of disloyalty towards Putin's government, despite claims of widespread support.

Moscow residents face lack of mobile internet

Russia is clearly afraid of Ukrainian drone strikes that could ruin the parade and other "sacred" events. However, security could also be a reason to implement large-scale communication restrictions, the Center for Countering Disinformation believes.

The full-scale war against Ukraine and Western sanctions have had a significant impact on the standard of living of ordinary Russians. In addition, the Kremlin is using the war to further tighten its grip and make any disloyalty to Putin and his government impossible. Blocking mobile internet is one way to counter the organization of protests.

Despite the claims of ru-propaganda about the national love for Putin and support for the "SVO", the Kremlin is clearly afraid of even isolated cases of resistance to the regime. That is why it is using the celebration of the "great victory" to test yet another technology for restricting the freedom of its own citizens.

Let us remind you that in the morning, combat aircraft practice maneuvers and "draw the tricolor in the sky" over Moscow.

Residents of Moscow and the Moscow region are massively complaining about disruptions in mobile internet and communications. Problems are observed in all major telecommunications operators, and disruptions are also being recorded in the work of the Telegram and WhatsApp messengers.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Serbian President Vucic to visit Putin for parade despite EU warnings
Vucic
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They were going to the parade to Putin. Fico and Vucic suddenly fell ill
Fico

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?