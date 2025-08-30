Murder of Andriy Parubiy — first video appears

On August 30, a video clip of the murder of former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy was published online. He was shot and killed by an unknown man who immediately fled the scene of the crime — he is wanted.
Points of attention
- Official statements from the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine confirm the active involvement of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts in the investigation.
- As the investigation into the intentional murder of Andriy Parubiy progresses, the Ukrainian authorities strive to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure accountability for this appalling act.
Video of the murder of Andriy Parubiy
In the video, you can see that the Ukrainian politician was calmly walking along the sidewalk of one of the streets of Lviv.
A man in a courier suit ran up to him and shot Andriy Parubiy several times in the back.
The perpetrator then hid the weapon in his backpack and fled the scene on an electric bicycle.
What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian politician died before the arrival of the doctors.
Currently, a special operation “Siren” has been introduced in Lviv.
The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine issued a statement on this matter:
The UCP officially confirmed that the leadership of the regional prosecutor's office and the National Police are working at the scene, and forensic experts have been involved.
The identification of the attacker and the circumstances of the crime are ongoing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-