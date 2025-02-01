Musk invested almost $300 million in Trump's election campaign

According to the US Federal Election Commission, Elon Musk invested more than $290 million in the 2024 election, supporting Donald Trump's campaign.

Musk financed Trump's election campaign with $290 million

Documents filed with the U.S. Federal Election Commission show that on the last day of 2024, Musk transferred $11.2 million to his main super committee, America PAC, bringing his total campaign spending to more than $290 million.

Musk's contributions were mainly directed towards supporting Trump, as about $250 million went to America PAC, which was founded to support Republican candidates.

In addition, Musk has made millions in contributions to other super committees and organizations that support Republican candidates, and has also provided support to local party committees.

Musk also implemented voter incentive programs, despite some legal issues surrounding them. In total, his spending on these programs exceeded $50 million.

What is known about the Russian oligarch's investment in SpaceX

Russian oligarch and billionaire Suleiman Kerimov owned a stake in Elon Musk's SpaceX companies, even while under sanctions imposed on him during Donald Trump's first presidential term.

Kerimov has owned a stake in SpaceX through the Heritage Trust since 2017.

Initially, this trust owned 1% of SpaceX shares.

The SpaceX holding company began operations a year before the US Treasury imposed sanctions against Kerimov and other Russian oligarchs in 2018.

The US Treasury Department blocked Kerimov's assets and banned the Russian oligarch from cooperating with American companies.