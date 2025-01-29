Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize again

Member of the European Parliament and Slovenian Democratic Party Branko Grims has nominated American billionaire and head of the US Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize for his "consistent support for fundamental human rights and freedom of speech."
Points of attention
- Elon Musk has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his unwavering support of fundamental human rights and freedom of speech.
- The nomination has sparked controversy and discussion in the international community due to its unexpected nature.
- European politicians and members of parliament have publicly endorsed Musk's nomination, highlighting his contributions to peace.
- Musk's call to imagine American astronauts planting the flag on Mars and his gesture have stirred up a new scandal and drawn comparisons to a Nazi salute.
- The nomination of Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize reflects the growing recognition of his influence and impact on global issues.
Musk could win the Nobel Peace Prize
The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today. Sincere thanks to all the co-proposers and everyone who helped with this… pic.twitter.com/QdI4fnbzdU— Branko Grims (@BrankoGrimsX1) January 29, 2025
The MEP also published a screenshot that his nomination to Musk had been confirmed.
In February last year, Norwegian MP Marius Nielsen also nominated Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize.
What is known about the new scandal surrounding Musk?
It is noted that the head of SpaceX and head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, during a speech at the Capital One Arena, addressed the audience with a call to imagine how wonderful it would be when American astronauts plant the American flag on Mars.
At the same time, he made a gesture that netizens began to compare to a Nazi salute, as Musk placed his right hand over his heart and then abruptly threw it up.
