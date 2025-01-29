Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize again

Member of the European Parliament and Slovenian Democratic Party Branko Grims has nominated American billionaire and head of the US Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize for his "consistent support for fundamental human rights and freedom of speech."

Musk could win the Nobel Peace Prize

"Today, a proposal was successfully submitted that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support of fundamental human rights and freedom of speech, and therefore for peace, be awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. My sincere thanks to all the co-authors and everyone who helped with this complex project!" he wrote. Share

The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today. Sincere thanks to all the co-proposers and everyone who helped with this… pic.twitter.com/QdI4fnbzdU — Branko Grims (@BrankoGrimsX1) January 29, 2025

The MEP also published a screenshot that his nomination to Musk had been confirmed.

In February last year, Norwegian MP Marius Nielsen also nominated Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize.

What is known about the new scandal surrounding Musk?

It is noted that the head of SpaceX and head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, during a speech at the Capital One Arena, addressed the audience with a call to imagine how wonderful it would be when American astronauts plant the American flag on Mars.

It is because of you that the future of civilization is secured. We will have safe cities, finally secure borders, reasonable spending. Basic things. And we will take DOGE to Mars! — Musk noted. Share

At the same time, he made a gesture that netizens began to compare to a Nazi salute, as Musk placed his right hand over his heart and then abruptly threw it up.