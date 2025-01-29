Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize again
Category
World
Publication date

Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize again

Musk
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Member of the European Parliament and Slovenian Democratic Party Branko Grims has nominated American billionaire and head of the US Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize for his "consistent support for fundamental human rights and freedom of speech."

Points of attention

  • Elon Musk has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his unwavering support of fundamental human rights and freedom of speech.
  • The nomination has sparked controversy and discussion in the international community due to its unexpected nature.
  • European politicians and members of parliament have publicly endorsed Musk's nomination, highlighting his contributions to peace.
  • Musk's call to imagine American astronauts planting the flag on Mars and his gesture have stirred up a new scandal and drawn comparisons to a Nazi salute.
  • The nomination of Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize reflects the growing recognition of his influence and impact on global issues.

Musk could win the Nobel Peace Prize

"Today, a proposal was successfully submitted that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support of fundamental human rights and freedom of speech, and therefore for peace, be awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. My sincere thanks to all the co-authors and everyone who helped with this complex project!" he wrote.

The MEP also published a screenshot that his nomination to Musk had been confirmed.

In February last year, Norwegian MP Marius Nielsen also nominated Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize.

What is known about the new scandal surrounding Musk?

It is noted that the head of SpaceX and head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, during a speech at the Capital One Arena, addressed the audience with a call to imagine how wonderful it would be when American astronauts plant the American flag on Mars.

It is because of you that the future of civilization is secured. We will have safe cities, finally secure borders, reasonable spending. Basic things. And we will take DOGE to Mars! — Musk noted.

At the same time, he made a gesture that netizens began to compare to a Nazi salute, as Musk placed his right hand over his heart and then abruptly threw it up.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Absolutely unacceptable. Scholz publicly put Elon Musk in his place
Scholz is unhappy with Musk's antics
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Wiles did not allow Musk to open an office in the White House
Wiles

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?