Wiles did not allow Musk to open an office in the White House
Category
Politics
Publication date

Wiles did not allow Musk to open an office in the White House

Wiles
Читати українською
Source:  Daily Mail

Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has blocked Elon Musk from opening an office in the White House, saying it goes against administration standards.

Points of attention

  • Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's chief of staff, rejected Elon Musk's request to open an office in the White House, citing violations of administration standards.
  • Despite Musk's desire to have his office near the president, Wiles believed that his solo work approach contradicted the team's mission.
  • Elon Musk's leadership team was instead placed in the Eisenhower Administration Building, reflecting Wiles' emphasis on teamwork over individuality.
  • Susie Wiles, the first female chief of staff to the president, is known for her strong management skills and influence in public affairs, playing a pivotal role in Donald Trump's campaign.
  • Wiles' background in politics, including advising Florida governors, showcases her experience and capability to navigate high-pressure situations.

Musk denied opening office next to Trump

According to reports, Elon Musk has established himself as a key figure in Trump's entourage and heads the Department of Government Efficiency.

He insisted on his own office a few meters from the Oval Office.

Elon Musk

However, despite his ambition to obtain an office in the West Wing of the White House, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles did not allow him to do so.

Instead, Musk's leadership team will be based in the Eisenhower Administration Building on the White House grounds, a short walk from the main office.

I don't welcome people who want to go solo or be the star. My team and I will not tolerate flattery, undue doubt, or drama. It is counterproductive to the mission.

Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles

Chief of Staff to the President of the United States

What is known about Susie Wiles?

Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's chief of staff, made history as the first woman to hold the position. She was his campaign co-chair. Trump praised her as "tough, smart and innovative," highlighting her influence on public affairs during the campaign.

Wiles has significant experience in politics, beginning with work for Congressman Jack Kemp and Ronald Reagan's presidential campaign.

She has also advised several Florida governors. Her ability to control Trump's impulsiveness and participate in all stages of his campaign indicates strong management skills that could be useful in her new role.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez accused Musk of undermining democracy in Europe
Sanchez
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Absolutely unacceptable. Scholz publicly put Elon Musk in his place
Scholz is unhappy with Musk's antics

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?