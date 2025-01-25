Wiles did not allow Musk to open an office in the White House

Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has blocked Elon Musk from opening an office in the White House, saying it goes against administration standards.
Points of attention
- Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's chief of staff, rejected Elon Musk's request to open an office in the White House, citing violations of administration standards.
- Despite Musk's desire to have his office near the president, Wiles believed that his solo work approach contradicted the team's mission.
- Elon Musk's leadership team was instead placed in the Eisenhower Administration Building, reflecting Wiles' emphasis on teamwork over individuality.
- Susie Wiles, the first female chief of staff to the president, is known for her strong management skills and influence in public affairs, playing a pivotal role in Donald Trump's campaign.
- Wiles' background in politics, including advising Florida governors, showcases her experience and capability to navigate high-pressure situations.
Musk denied opening office next to Trump
According to reports, Elon Musk has established himself as a key figure in Trump's entourage and heads the Department of Government Efficiency.
He insisted on his own office a few meters from the Oval Office.
However, despite his ambition to obtain an office in the West Wing of the White House, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles did not allow him to do so.
Instead, Musk's leadership team will be based in the Eisenhower Administration Building on the White House grounds, a short walk from the main office.
What is known about Susie Wiles?
Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's chief of staff, made history as the first woman to hold the position. She was his campaign co-chair. Trump praised her as "tough, smart and innovative," highlighting her influence on public affairs during the campaign.
She has also advised several Florida governors. Her ability to control Trump's impulsiveness and participate in all stages of his campaign indicates strong management skills that could be useful in her new role.
