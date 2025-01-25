Wiles did not allow Musk to open an office in the White House

Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has blocked Elon Musk from opening an office in the White House, saying it goes against administration standards.

Musk denied opening office next to Trump

According to reports, Elon Musk has established himself as a key figure in Trump's entourage and heads the Department of Government Efficiency.

He insisted on his own office a few meters from the Oval Office.

However, despite his ambition to obtain an office in the West Wing of the White House, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles did not allow him to do so.

Instead, Musk's leadership team will be based in the Eisenhower Administration Building on the White House grounds, a short walk from the main office.

I don't welcome people who want to go solo or be the star. My team and I will not tolerate flattery, undue doubt, or drama. It is counterproductive to the mission. Susie Wiles Chief of Staff to the President of the United States

What is known about Susie Wiles?

Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's chief of staff, made history as the first woman to hold the position. She was his campaign co-chair. Trump praised her as "tough, smart and innovative," highlighting her influence on public affairs during the campaign.

Wiles has significant experience in politics, beginning with work for Congressman Jack Kemp and Ronald Reagan's presidential campaign. Share

She has also advised several Florida governors. Her ability to control Trump's impulsiveness and participate in all stages of his campaign indicates strong management skills that could be useful in her new role.