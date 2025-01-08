Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez accused Musk of undermining democracy in Europe

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has criticized American billionaire Elon Musk for interfering in European politics, accusing him of undermining democracy.
Sanchez accused Musk of interfering in European politics
The head of the Spanish government made this statement at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the death of dictator Francisco Franco.
He emphasized that democracy is now facing existential challenges.
If history teaches us anything, it is that freedom gained is never eternal.
Elon Musk has previously attacked a number of European leaders on social media, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He has also supported the German far-right AfD party.
Musk continues to mock Western leaders
A strange comment by Elon Musk, who is a member of the team of future US President Donald Trump, appeared under a tweet by Justin Trudeau.
Musk played along with Trump's mockery of Canada as the "51st state" and Trudeau as the "governor of the state."
"Girl, you're not the governor of Canada anymore, so it doesn't matter what you say," Elon Musk wrote.
