Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez accused Musk of undermining democracy in Europe

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has criticized American billionaire Elon Musk for interfering in European politics, accusing him of undermining democracy.

The head of the Spanish government made this statement at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

The international far-right movement that we have been opposing for years in Spain, in this case led by the richest man on the planet, openly attacks our institutions, spreads hatred, and openly supports the heirs of Nazism in Germany. Pedro Sanchez Prime Minister of Spain

He emphasized that democracy is now facing existential challenges.

If history teaches us anything, it is that freedom gained is never eternal.

Elon Musk has previously attacked a number of European leaders on social media, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He has also supported the German far-right AfD party.

A strange comment by Elon Musk, who is a member of the team of future US President Donald Trump, appeared under a tweet by Justin Trudeau.

In it, the Canadian leader categorically rejected the possibility of his country joining the United States, which President-elect Donald Trump has been actively talking about. Share

Musk played along with Trump's mockery of Canada as the "51st state" and Trudeau as the "governor of the state."