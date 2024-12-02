According to the British media, the American billionaire Elon Musk is already preparing to support the British politician Nigel Farage in the next election for the post of prime minister.

What is known about Musk's plans to support Farage in the next UK election

In particular, analysts and journalists assume that Musk can donate up to 100 million dollars to support Farage, similar to how he supported Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.

Yes, the American billionaire had already publicly expressed his unfriendly attitude towards the current Prime Minister of Great Britain, Kier Starmer, and the Labor Party led by him.

Nigel Farage

According to the journalists of The Telegraph, the majority of voters in Great Britain are inclined towards Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The current leader of Great Britain is positively evaluated by only 26% of respondents, while Musk is supported by 29%.

Senior Conservative politicians and business leaders are reported to believe there is a real possibility of Elon Musk making a huge donation to Farage.

What is known about Nigel Farage and his attitude to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine

In November 2024, Nigel Farage said that Ukraine cannot defeat Russia. He questioned the feasibility of allowing the US to use missiles to attack Russian targets.

And before that, during the general election campaign, he was condemned for saying that "the continued eastward expansion of NATO and the European Union" had provoked a full-scale invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin.