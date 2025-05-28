Musk unexpectedly lashed out at Trump's tax bill
Category
World
Publication date

Musk unexpectedly lashed out at Trump's tax bill

Musk
Читати українською
Source:  The Financial Times

Elon Musk said that Donald Trump's tax bill "undermines" the work of cutting costs done by his government department, Doge.

Points of attention

  • Elon Musk criticizes Donald Trump's tax bill, pointing out that it undermines the cost-cutting efforts of the Doge team.
  • The tax bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives has drawn sharp criticism for potentially increasing the national debt by over $3.3 trillion in the next decade.
  • Musk questions the effectiveness of Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Law' and expresses doubts about its impact on the country's financial stability.

Musk criticized Trump's "One Big Beautiful Law"

Musk, who until recently headed the Department of Government Efficiency, said he was “disappointed with the massive spending bill that increases the budget deficit ... and undermines the work that the Doge team is doing.”

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Law,” which the U.S. president called “perhaps the most significant piece of legislation ever signed into law in the history of our country.” The bill will now go to the Senate for a vote.

But by cutting some social spending, the bill has drawn sharp criticism because, according to unbiased estimates, it will ultimately increase the US national debt by more than $3.3 trillion over the next decade.

Musk, who has long argued that the US will “go bankrupt” if the deficit is not reduced, said:

I think a bill can be big, or it can be beautiful. But I don't know if it can be both. That's my personal opinion.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Billionaire

Musk also criticized the White House's trade policy, calling Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, an "idiot" and "dumber than a sack of bricks."

Musk stepped away from his role at Doge last month to spend more time at his companies, particularly Tesla, which has suffered a sales slump caused in part by his ties to the Trump administration.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe is not buying Tesla — Musk's company's profits are falling rapidly
Tesla
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He's done." What really happened to Elon Musk and what's Trump up to?
Trump finally said goodbye to Musk
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
He supported Trump and got rich — Musk's fortune increased by $170 billion
Musk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?