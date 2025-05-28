Musk unexpectedly lashed out at Trump's tax bill

Elon Musk said that Donald Trump's tax bill "undermines" the work of cutting costs done by his government department, Doge.

Musk criticized Trump's "One Big Beautiful Law"

Musk, who until recently headed the Department of Government Efficiency, said he was “disappointed with the massive spending bill that increases the budget deficit ... and undermines the work that the Doge team is doing.”

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Law,” which the U.S. president called “perhaps the most significant piece of legislation ever signed into law in the history of our country.” The bill will now go to the Senate for a vote.

But by cutting some social spending, the bill has drawn sharp criticism because, according to unbiased estimates, it will ultimately increase the US national debt by more than $3.3 trillion over the next decade.

Musk, who has long argued that the US will “go bankrupt” if the deficit is not reduced, said:

I think a bill can be big, or it can be beautiful. But I don't know if it can be both. That's my personal opinion. Elon Musk Billionaire

Musk also criticized the White House's trade policy, calling Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, an "idiot" and "dumber than a sack of bricks."