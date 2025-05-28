Musk unexpectedly lashed out at Trump's tax bill

Elon Musk said that Donald Trump's tax bill "undermines" the work of cutting costs done by his government department, Doge.
Points of attention
- Elon Musk criticizes Donald Trump's tax bill, pointing out that it undermines the cost-cutting efforts of the Doge team.
- The tax bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives has drawn sharp criticism for potentially increasing the national debt by over $3.3 trillion in the next decade.
- Musk questions the effectiveness of Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Law' and expresses doubts about its impact on the country's financial stability.
Musk criticized Trump's "One Big Beautiful Law"
Musk, who until recently headed the Department of Government Efficiency, said he was “disappointed with the massive spending bill that increases the budget deficit ... and undermines the work that the Doge team is doing.”
Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Law,” which the U.S. president called “perhaps the most significant piece of legislation ever signed into law in the history of our country.” The bill will now go to the Senate for a vote.
But by cutting some social spending, the bill has drawn sharp criticism because, according to unbiased estimates, it will ultimately increase the US national debt by more than $3.3 trillion over the next decade.
Musk, who has long argued that the US will “go bankrupt” if the deficit is not reduced, said:
Musk also criticized the White House's trade policy, calling Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, an "idiot" and "dumber than a sack of bricks."
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-