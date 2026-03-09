NATO air defense systems intercept another Iranian missile over Turkey

On March 9, Iran again fired a ballistic missile toward Turkey, marking the second attack on an ally in the past week.

Iran again attacked Turkey with ballistic missiles

This was reported by the press service of the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, the ballistic missile, which entered Turkish airspace after being launched from Iran, was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Some of the ammunition fragments fell on empty fields in the city of Gaziantep. According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the incident, and no damage was recorded.

The Turkish Defense Ministry stressed that the country attaches great importance to good neighborly relations and regional stability. At the same time, Ankara stated that it would respond decisively to any threats directed against its territory or airspace.

We remind everyone that it is in everyone's best interest to heed Turkey's warnings on this matter.

As a reminder, on March 4, Turkey already reported the interception of a ballistic missile launched from Iran. It was destroyed by NATO air defense forces deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. The fragments of the munition fell in the area of Hatay province. There were no deaths or injuries at that time.