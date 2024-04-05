NATO chief Stoltenberg describes two scenarios for war development in Ukraine

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, either the partners will increase aid to Ukraine to liberate territories occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, or else the situation will worsen even more.
Stoltenberg warns of the consequences in case of cuts and delays in aid to Ukraine
Stoltenberg noted that as part of the option of increasing aid to Ukraine from partners, the Ukrainian military will be able to liberate more territories occupied by Russia.
He believes the Ukrainian military must be strengthened and have a fighting capacity to achieve long-term peace in Ukraine.
NATO is confident that Ukraine can achieve new successes, so it must act energetically to provide even more excellent support.
NATO will help Ukraine prepare for a possible offensive by the Russian army
According to him, NATO partners should prepare a predictable basis for providing long-term assistance to Ukraine. This assistance should be provided continuously and not limited to short-term goals.
The Secretary General of NATO noted that this must be implemented urgently.
