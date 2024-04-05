NATO chief Stoltenberg describes two scenarios for war development in Ukraine

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, either the partners will increase aid to Ukraine to liberate territories occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, or else the situation will worsen even more.

Stoltenberg warns of the consequences in case of cuts and delays in aid to Ukraine

We are watching the onslaught of Russian troops at the front. Russia is mobilizing more troops. This is on the one hand. On the other hand, we see Russia's readiness to sacrifice people and military equipment. That is why we are talking about the urgency of mobilizing support for Ukraine, the chief of the Alliance emphasised. Share

Stoltenberg noted that as part of the option of increasing aid to Ukraine from partners, the Ukrainian military will be able to liberate more territories occupied by Russia.

On the other hand, this may not happen and Ukraine will lose even more territory, and the situation in Ukraine may become even more dangerous, warns the NATO chief. Share

He believes the Ukrainian military must be strengthened and have a fighting capacity to achieve long-term peace in Ukraine.

NATO is confident that Ukraine can achieve new successes, so it must act energetically to provide even more excellent support.

NATO will help Ukraine prepare for a possible offensive by the Russian army

Allies will do two things. The first is to mobilize more support in the coming days and weeks. These are urgent needs. We need to step up our efforts, particularly on the part of Germany and Britain. All this must happen, and it is already happening now. The Allies debated what could be done in the coming days and weeks. Air defense systems, missiles and ammunition are urgent, Stoltenberg emphasised. Share

According to him, NATO partners should prepare a predictable basis for providing long-term assistance to Ukraine. This assistance should be provided continuously and not limited to short-term goals.

The Secretary General of NATO noted that this must be implemented urgently.