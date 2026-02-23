NATO countries should perceive "Oreshnik" in Belarus as a legitimate target — Zelenskyy

Ukraine is assessing the threat posed by the gradual deployment of Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile launch facilities on the territory of Belarus. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the Belarusian independent media outlet Dzerkalo.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy urges NATO to recognize the “Oreshnik” missile launch facilities in Belarus as a legitimate target for protection against potential threats.
- The deployment of modern Shahed drones and the preparation for “Oreshnik” on Belarusian soil raise concerns about the safety of Ukrainian civilians and the energy sector.
"Oreshnik" in Belarus is a legitimate target for NATO — Zelenskyy
Lukashenko knows exactly what is happening on the territory of Belarus, Zelensky is sure.
The President of Ukraine added that now the repeaters of modern Shahed drones are a new technique that has appeared on the territory of Belarus and helps to hit the Ukrainian civilian population and the energy sector. Because it is thanks to these repeaters that the adjustment is taking place.
At the same time, as the head of state emphasizes, the next step is to prepare a site for the deployment of "Oreshnik" on the territory of Belarus.
It's all about new steps, not about old ones that didn't depend on Lukashenko, as he said. Now it definitely depends on him. And so we are now at a point where, in my opinion, Belarusians should understand all the risks.
According to the President of Ukraine, NATO should view Oreshnik as a legitimate target.
In addition, as the president noted, the Belarusian authorities are talking about military exercises with the Russian Federation on the territory of Belarus.
Again. We'll see how big they will be. But when they were very massive, the offensive on the territory of Ukraine began. So all of these are definitely big risks for Ukraine. And, I think, big risks for Belarusians.
