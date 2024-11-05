NATO may consider the issue of Russian missiles over Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, noted that complex discussions are ongoing regarding the possibility of interception of Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine by NATO forces. In particular, we are talking about defining the limits of the right to self-defense.
Points of attention
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland pointed to the difficult discussions regarding the possibility of interception of Russian missiles over Ukraine by NATO forces.
- Ukraine and NATO are considering the issue of the right to self-defense and the possibility of intercepting missiles.
- Zelensky called on partners to jointly shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine, similar to what is being done in the Middle East.
- Russia is violating NATO airspace by using missiles and drones over Ukraine and neighboring countries.
- The issue of intercepting missiles over Ukraine may be an important topic at the next NATO ministerial meetings.
NATO may consider intercepting missiles over Ukraine
The minister added that there may be different opinions regarding this proposal of Ukraine.
Russia violates NATO airspace
On August 26, Poland raised aviation in the south-eastern part due to massive shelling of Ukraine. An unknown object flew into the territory of the country. Obviously, it was a Russian "shahed". After a 10-day search, Poland said it had not found the drone.
On the night of September 8, during a Russian UAV attack on Ukraine, at least one drone flew into the territory of Romania. The country raised aviation, residents of the border were warned about the possible fall of debris. Later, the Romanian military found the wreckage of a Russian drone near the border with Ukraine and sent them for examination.
At the 20th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, called on partners to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.
