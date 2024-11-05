NATO may consider the issue of Russian missiles over Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, noted that complex discussions are ongoing regarding the possibility of interception of Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine by NATO forces. In particular, we are talking about defining the limits of the right to self-defense.

NATO may consider intercepting missiles over Ukraine

Do we have the right to shoot down such a missile only after it crosses our border? There is no doubt about this, but only then can what happened in Przevodov happen. Debris can cause significant damage, injuries or even death, — emphasized the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski. Share

The minister added that there may be different opinions regarding this proposal of Ukraine.

This is a matter of agreement and discussion between our allies. Now we have a new NATO Secretary General, and the next meeting of NATO ministers will take place already next week. Perhaps this topic will become part of the agenda of the negotiations, Sikorsky noted. Share

Russia violates NATO airspace

On August 26, Poland raised aviation in the south-eastern part due to massive shelling of Ukraine. An unknown object flew into the territory of the country. Obviously, it was a Russian "shahed". After a 10-day search, Poland said it had not found the drone.

On the night of September 8, during a Russian UAV attack on Ukraine, at least one drone flew into the territory of Romania. The country raised aviation, residents of the border were warned about the possible fall of debris. Later, the Romanian military found the wreckage of a Russian drone near the border with Ukraine and sent them for examination.

At the 20th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, called on partners to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.