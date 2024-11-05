NATO may consider the issue of Russian missiles over Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

NATO may consider the issue of Russian missiles over Ukraine

NATO may consider the issue of Russian missiles over Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  TVN24

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, noted that complex discussions are ongoing regarding the possibility of interception of Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine by NATO forces. In particular, we are talking about defining the limits of the right to self-defense.

Points of attention

  • The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland pointed to the difficult discussions regarding the possibility of interception of Russian missiles over Ukraine by NATO forces.
  • Ukraine and NATO are considering the issue of the right to self-defense and the possibility of intercepting missiles.
  • Zelensky called on partners to jointly shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine, similar to what is being done in the Middle East.
  • Russia is violating NATO airspace by using missiles and drones over Ukraine and neighboring countries.
  • The issue of intercepting missiles over Ukraine may be an important topic at the next NATO ministerial meetings.

NATO may consider intercepting missiles over Ukraine

Do we have the right to shoot down such a missile only after it crosses our border? There is no doubt about this, but only then can what happened in Przevodov happen. Debris can cause significant damage, injuries or even death, — emphasized the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski.

The minister added that there may be different opinions regarding this proposal of Ukraine.

This is a matter of agreement and discussion between our allies. Now we have a new NATO Secretary General, and the next meeting of NATO ministers will take place already next week. Perhaps this topic will become part of the agenda of the negotiations, Sikorsky noted.

Russia violates NATO airspace

On August 26, Poland raised aviation in the south-eastern part due to massive shelling of Ukraine. An unknown object flew into the territory of the country. Obviously, it was a Russian "shahed". After a 10-day search, Poland said it had not found the drone.

On the night of September 8, during a Russian UAV attack on Ukraine, at least one drone flew into the territory of Romania. The country raised aviation, residents of the border were warned about the possible fall of debris. Later, the Romanian military found the wreckage of a Russian drone near the border with Ukraine and sent them for examination.

At the 20th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, called on partners to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.

If the allies jointly shoot down missiles and drones in the sky of the Middle East, why is there still no similar decision on the joint shooting down of Russian missiles and "shaheed" in the sky of Ukraine? Moreover, this is not done even when rockets and drones are heading literally to the territory of the neighbors, — Zelenskyi noted.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Joining NATO and ending the war. What is known about the secret proposal for Ukraine
The West wants the war to end as soon as possible
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This is very dangerous. Zelensky reproached the USA and NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The world must intervene to protect Ukraine from Russia and North Korea
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lightning Strike 24. Large-scale NATO exercises have started in Finland
Finland

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?