As Politico has learned, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is pushing a major initiative aimed at preventing the United States from leaving the bloc. He is proposing to buy even more weapons from American companies.

Rutte fears Trump will withdraw the US from NATO

The Alliance Secretary General believes that new defense agreements that will benefit the United States will provide an opportunity to regain US President Donald Trump's favor towards the bloc.

Journalists have received information that the production of defense products will be the main topic of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Swedish city of Helsingborg on May 22.

According to insiders, it is Mark Rutte who is actively developing and promoting a campaign to significantly increase production and the volume of defense contracts.

In this way, the NATO Secretary General is trying to make the July summit of Alliance leaders in Ankara a truly successful one.

Rutte intends not only to solve the problem of the real shortage of weapons in Europe, but also to formulate economic arguments that Donald Trump will like.

According to insiders, the idea is to encourage joint ventures to sign deals with American defense firms and increase sales of American weapons.