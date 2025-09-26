NATO Secretary General points to main problem during Russian drone invasion

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has made it clear that the Alliance's armed forces cannot continue to shoot down Russian drones, which are increasingly invading their territory, with expensive missiles.

Rutte acknowledged the existence of a serious problem

It is unacceptable to constantly shoot down drones worth a thousand or two thousand dollars with missiles that cost perhaps half a million or a million dollars. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

Journalists asked Rutte if the Alliance lacked the necessary equipment.

According to him, in the short term, yes.

The NATO Secretary General also confirmed that Alliance members are adopting Ukraine's valuable experience and are promptly creating technologies that will be implemented in the near future.

As Mark Rutte confirmed, the efforts are aimed at ensuring that "in addition to more traditional methods of combat, we have interception technology at our disposal."

He declined to comment on rumors that the EU had warned the Kremlin that NATO was ready to shoot down Russian planes.

According to him, "this kind of message" happens "all the time" informally.