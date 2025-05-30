Nebenzia brazenly announced Russia's conditions for a ceasefire at the UN
Nebenzia brazenly announced Russia's conditions for a ceasefire at the UN

Nebenzia
Source:  online.ua

To declare a ceasefire, Russia demanded in the UN Security Council an end to the supply of Western weapons and an end to mobilization in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russia demands an end to the supply of Western weapons and mobilization in Ukraine as conditions for declaring a ceasefire.
  • Nebenzia threatens Ukraine and the West, emphasizing consequences for supporting Ukraine.
  • Russia proposes Russian-Ukrainian talks to exchange memoranda on ceasefire terms.

Nebenzia brazenly threatened Ukraine and the world at the UN

This was stated at a meeting of the Belarusian Parliament on May 30 by Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the UN.

He once again stated the need to eliminate the "root causes" of the war. To this end, he said, Russia has proposed holding Russian-Ukrainian talks on June 2 in Istanbul and "exchanging memoranda there" on the vision of the terms of the ceasefire.

According to Nebenzi, there is supposedly a cohort of those “not interested” in peace. He included President Volodymyr Zelensky and the “war party” in Europe, which calls on Ukraine to “fight to the last Ukrainian.”

In the propaganda manner typical of Russian diplomats, Nebenzia stated that Russia is carrying out strikes on military-industrial complex facilities in Ukraine, which are presented as civilian infrastructure, while Ukraine is allegedly shelling civilians in the Russian Federation.

Nebenzia threatened Germany for lifting restrictions on the use of long-range Western weapons to strike military facilities in the Russian Federation.

"In Europe, they hope they can get away with it," Nebenzia said, singling out Great Britain, which is allegedly helping Ukraine plan the destruction of the Kerch Bridge. He reiterated the "consequences" for the West for helping Ukraine.

The Russian permanent representative indicated that “there will be no repeat of Minsk.” Among the conditions for a ceasefire for the duration of the truce, Western countries must “stop supplying weapons,” and in Ukraine “mobilization must be stopped,” he stated.

"(Russia's) goals can be achieved both militarily and peacefully," Nebenzia said, adding: "We will fight as long as necessary."

He once again accused the West of "Russophobia," while indicating that Russia could "discuss options for coexistence."

Russia demanded a meeting of the Security Council on Friday "in connection with threats to international peace and security as a result of the actions of a number of European states that are trying to hinder efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis." Russia convened the Security Council in response to Thursday's discussion of large-scale Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities in recent days.

