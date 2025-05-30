To declare a ceasefire, Russia demanded in the UN Security Council an end to the supply of Western weapons and an end to mobilization in Ukraine.
Nebenzia brazenly threatened Ukraine and the world at the UN
This was stated at a meeting of the Belarusian Parliament on May 30 by Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the UN.
According to Nebenzi, there is supposedly a cohort of those “not interested” in peace. He included President Volodymyr Zelensky and the “war party” in Europe, which calls on Ukraine to “fight to the last Ukrainian.”
In the propaganda manner typical of Russian diplomats, Nebenzia stated that Russia is carrying out strikes on military-industrial complex facilities in Ukraine, which are presented as civilian infrastructure, while Ukraine is allegedly shelling civilians in the Russian Federation.
Nebenzia threatened Germany for lifting restrictions on the use of long-range Western weapons to strike military facilities in the Russian Federation.
The Russian permanent representative indicated that “there will be no repeat of Minsk.” Among the conditions for a ceasefire for the duration of the truce, Western countries must “stop supplying weapons,” and in Ukraine “mobilization must be stopped,” he stated.
"(Russia's) goals can be achieved both militarily and peacefully," Nebenzia said, adding: "We will fight as long as necessary."
He once again accused the West of "Russophobia," while indicating that Russia could "discuss options for coexistence."
