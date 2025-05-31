Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Lithuania voices disappointing forecast

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris expressed the opinion that during the second direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, it is likely that no tangible results will be achieved.

Lithuania does not believe that Russia wants to end the war

As Kęstutis Budris noted, it is currently difficult to understand with what intentions and with what mood the Russian delegation will arrive for the negotiations in Istanbul.

"If they are the same as last time, then we know how it all ended. There was no real desire to negotiate, and therefore no tangible results related to the ceasefire," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister emphasized. Share

In his opinion, the second round of negotiations will not be too different from the first.

Budris also called on Europe and the US not to back down from their position.

According to him, the ceasefire must be implemented "unconditionally and immediately."