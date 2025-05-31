Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Lithuania voices disappointing forecast

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris expressed the opinion that during the second direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, it is likely that no tangible results will be achieved.
Points of attention
- The forecast for the upcoming talks remains bleak as Budris doubts any significant progress, citing the lack of genuine willingness from Russia to engage in fruitful discussions.
- The call for an immediate ceasefire as a prerequisite for effective negotiations echoes throughout the statements of Kęstutis Budris, highlighting the critical importance of halting hostilities for sustainable peace talks.
Lithuania does not believe that Russia wants to end the war
As Kęstutis Budris noted, it is currently difficult to understand with what intentions and with what mood the Russian delegation will arrive for the negotiations in Istanbul.
In his opinion, the second round of negotiations will not be too different from the first.
Budris also called on Europe and the US not to back down from their position.
According to him, the ceasefire must be implemented "unconditionally and immediately."
