Negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi. Insiders revealed important details

The second round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia concluded in the United Arab Emirates on January 24. Although the results have not yet been officially announced, insiders say there has been no breakthrough.

Ukraine and Russia could not reach an agreement on controversial issues

The most heated discussions revolved around the issue of control over the Donetsk region.

As is known, Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw from the part of the region that it has been unable to capture for the past 4 years.

Kyiv is not going to do this, because that is where the strongest defensive structures are located.

Even US mediation does not help move the negotiations out of this deadlock - the Donbas issue remains irreconcilable for the parties.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the territorial dispute was the central issue of the negotiations with the participation of American mediators:

The most important thing is that Russia is ready to end this war, which it started. Share

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov also made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, the parameters of ending the war and the further logic of the negotiation process were discussed during the meeting.