Negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Witkoff announced a new prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia

Delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners at talks in Abu Dhabi on February 5.

This was announced by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff on the social network X.

This outcome was achieved through detailed and productive peace negotiations. While much work remains to be done, these steps demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is yielding tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

