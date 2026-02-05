Negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Witkoff announced a new prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia
Negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Witkoff announced a new prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia

Witkoff
Source:  online.ua

Delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners at talks in Abu Dhabi on February 5.

Points of attention

  • Delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners at talks in Abu Dhabi.
  • The prisoner exchange is part of a peace agreement reached through detailed and productive negotiations
  • This marks the first such exchange in five months and highlights the progress made through sustained diplomatic engagement.

Ukraine and Russia will exchange prisoners of war — Witkoff

This was announced by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff on the social network X.

Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners — the first such exchange in five months.

This outcome was achieved through detailed and productive peace negotiations. While much work remains to be done, these steps demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is yielding tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Discussions will continue, and additional progress is expected in the coming weeks. We thank the United Arab Emirates for hosting these discussions, and President Donald J. Trump for his leadership in making this agreement possible.

