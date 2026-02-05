Negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Witkoff announced a new prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia

Delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners at talks in Abu Dhabi on February 5.
Points of attention
- Delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners at talks in Abu Dhabi.
- The prisoner exchange is part of a peace agreement reached through detailed and productive negotiations
- This marks the first such exchange in five months and highlights the progress made through sustained diplomatic engagement.
Ukraine and Russia will exchange prisoners of war — Witkoff
This was announced by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff on the social network X.
Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners — the first such exchange in five months.
This outcome was achieved through detailed and productive peace negotiations. While much work remains to be done, these steps demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is yielding tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners—the first such exchange in five months.— Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (@SEPeaceMissions) February 5, 2026
This outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive. While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate…
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-