On May 16, a trilateral meeting of delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey was held in Istanbul. This was followed by negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine.

The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russia has ended: what is known

First, a trilateral meeting between Turkey, the United States, and Ukraine took place at the Turkish presidential residence, Dolmabahçe, at 10:45 a.m. A trilateral meeting between representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. there.

As of 12:50, it was known that the Russian delegation had arrived at the negotiating site. First, its head, Volodymyr Medinsky, will meet with a US representative.

As the BBC reported, this meeting is to be attended by US official Michael Anton, and will precede negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

At 15:24 it became known that the negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia, mediated by Turkey, had ended. Reuters and SkyNews reported this, citing a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

SkyNews also noted, citing a Ukrainian source, that the demands of the Russian delegation at the negotiations went beyond what had been discussed previously and were unrealistic.

In particular, the Russians demanded that Ukraine withdraw troops from four Ukrainian regions (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia — ed.), which the Russian authorities consider their own, in order to achieve a ceasefire.

The meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul lasted about two hours.