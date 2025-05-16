Ukraine and Russia begin talks in Istanbul — first in 3 years

At around 1:30 p.m. Kyiv time, a meeting of delegations of Ukraine and Russia began in Istanbul to end the war — which is important to understand, this is the first time this has happened in the last 3 years. Turkey is also involved in the negotiations.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Turkey have already begun

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made a statement on this matter.

He emphasized that official Ankara is glad to see the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

According to the Turkish diplomat, the delegations from Moscow and Kyiv must decide for themselves whether to reach peace or "continue the destructive conflict."

Hakan Fidan also added that the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul are important for preparing a possible meeting of the heads of state: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Russian propagandists, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey are taking place without the press.

Neither Zelensky, nor Trump, nor Putin flew to Istanbul for the talks.

However, shortly before this, trilateral negotiations between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey took place to end Russia's war of aggression. Their results are still unknown.

Against this background, the US president said that he was preparing for a meeting with Putin, but he has not yet named its date.