The Ukrainian Navy struck about 50 Russian military facilities last year. Among them were military airfields, ammunition and fuel storage depots, "shaheed" production sites, etc.

The Ukrainian Navy has struck about 50 Russian military facilities in a year

This was announced by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Oleksiy Neizhpapa.

Over the past year, the Navy's missile and naval unmanned systems units have carried out dozens of successful strikes on about 50 enemy military facilities, including those in temporarily occupied Crimea. These included military airfields, ammunition, fuel, and other military equipment storage facilities, "Shaheed" storage and production sites, air defense and surveillance systems, logistics hubs, and military enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. Oleksiy Neizhpapa Commander of the Ukrainian Navy

Neizhpapa also spoke about the successes of aviation reconnaissance. According to him, over the year, reconnaissance aircraft flew almost 700 hours, during which they detected about 400 enemy targets. Their data became the basis for planning combat operations, the Navy commander emphasized.

Another achievement of the Navy is the displacement of Russian ships, including the carriers of the "Caliber", from the base in occupied Sevastopol.

In addition, the Navy's actions significantly complicated Russia's use of its main naval base in temporarily occupied Crimea — Sevastopol. The Russian Black Sea Fleet was forced to withdraw most of its warships, including all Kalibr missile carriers, to Novorossiysk. Our defenders stopped the free maneuvering of Russian ships in the Sea of Azov, forcing them to withdraw to bases in the Krasnodar Territory. Share

The military was also able to ensure the functioning of the sea corridor and stable vessel traffic, which made it possible to export millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and strengthen food security in the world.

I have identified the relevant tasks for this year. One of the key areas is ensuring high-quality training for our servicemen, which is an important condition for saving their lives. The search and destruction of enemy targets also remains a priority. Our goal is to weaken the enemy's combat potential as much as possible.

How many Russian ships did the Ukrainian Armed Forces manage to destroy?

According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the total number is 28, including the destroyed submarine Rostov-on-Don, which was hit in dry dock.

But, according to the speaker, not only the quantitative factor is important, but also the qualitative one.