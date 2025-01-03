Neizhpapa named the number of Russian military facilities hit by the Ukrainian Navy in 2024

The Ukrainian Navy struck about 50 Russian military facilities last year. Among them were military airfields, ammunition and fuel storage depots, "shaheed" production sites, etc.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Navy conducted successful strikes on about 50 Russian military facilities in 2024, disrupting Russia's military operations in Crimea.
- Aerial reconnaissance by the Ukrainian Navy detected over 400 enemy targets per year, leading to effective planning of combat operations.
- The actions of the Ukrainian Navy complicated Russia's use of the naval base in Crimea and ensured stable vessel traffic for the export of Ukrainian grain.
- Commander Neizhpapa emphasized the importance of high-quality training for servicemen and the search and destruction of enemy targets as key priorities for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- The Ukrainian Navy managed to destroy 28 Russian ships, including a submarine and missile carriers, weakening the enemy's combat potential significantly.
The Ukrainian Navy has struck about 50 Russian military facilities in a year
This was announced by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Oleksiy Neizhpapa.
Neizhpapa also spoke about the successes of aviation reconnaissance. According to him, over the year, reconnaissance aircraft flew almost 700 hours, during which they detected about 400 enemy targets. Their data became the basis for planning combat operations, the Navy commander emphasized.
Another achievement of the Navy is the displacement of Russian ships, including the carriers of the "Caliber", from the base in occupied Sevastopol.
The military was also able to ensure the functioning of the sea corridor and stable vessel traffic, which made it possible to export millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and strengthen food security in the world.
I have identified the relevant tasks for this year. One of the key areas is ensuring high-quality training for our servicemen, which is an important condition for saving their lives. The search and destruction of enemy targets also remains a priority. Our goal is to weaken the enemy's combat potential as much as possible.
How many Russian ships did the Ukrainian Armed Forces manage to destroy?
According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the total number is 28, including the destroyed submarine Rostov-on-Don, which was hit in dry dock.
But, according to the speaker, not only the quantitative factor is important, but also the qualitative one.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-