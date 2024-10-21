The Navy of Ukraine tested the DELTA combat system at NATO exercises

Soldiers of the Naval Forces of Ukraine coordinated the operation of more than 50 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types at the NATO REPMUS 24 exercise using the DELTA combat system.

The Ukrainian DELTA combat system was tested at REPMUS 24

The exercises took place near the Troy Peninsula in Portugal from September 9 to 27. The military has practiced using drones for a number of tasks, including anti-submarine warfare, neutralizing sea mines and protecting critical underwater infrastructure.

Among the objectives of the REPMUS 24 training is the integration of unmanned platforms, control systems and cross-domain interaction, as well as achieving interoperability with the control systems of NATO partner countries. Share

For the first time, the Navy of Ukraine took part in the largest NATO exercises on the use of unmanned systems in maritime operations.

REPMUS 24

During the exercise, DELTA was able to connect to and receive location data from Rheinmetall's Robotics-L German robotic dog.

Thanks to its mobility, this four-legged robot is able to accompany soldiers in difficult terrain, perform various tasks and contribute to their protection from mine obstacles.

A number of NATO events with the participation of Ukraine this year prove how valuable the innovative developments of our military are for Western partners. Joint maneuvers with NATO, such as REPMUS 24, not only contribute to the exchange of experience, but also increase the level of interaction between Ukraine and our partners. The participation of the Navy of Ukraine in these large-scale exercises and their contribution is an important step for the further development and technological improvement of the Defense Forces. Kateryna Chernogorenko Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

REPMUS 24: what is known

The REPMUS 24 exercise is organized by the NATO Joint Forces Group for Maritime Unmanned Systems (JCGMUS), the NATO Center for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE), the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Porto and the European Defense Agency. Naval maneuvers took place under the auspices of Portugal.