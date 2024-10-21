The Navy of Ukraine tested the DELTA combat system at NATO exercises

Soldiers of the Naval Forces of Ukraine coordinated the operation of more than 50 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types at the NATO REPMUS 24 exercise using the DELTA combat system.
The Ukrainian DELTA combat system was tested at REPMUS 24
The exercises took place near the Troy Peninsula in Portugal from September 9 to 27. The military has practiced using drones for a number of tasks, including anti-submarine warfare, neutralizing sea mines and protecting critical underwater infrastructure.
For the first time, the Navy of Ukraine took part in the largest NATO exercises on the use of unmanned systems in maritime operations.
During the exercise, DELTA was able to connect to and receive location data from Rheinmetall's Robotics-L German robotic dog.
Thanks to its mobility, this four-legged robot is able to accompany soldiers in difficult terrain, perform various tasks and contribute to their protection from mine obstacles.
REPMUS 24: what is known
The REPMUS 24 exercise is organized by the NATO Joint Forces Group for Maritime Unmanned Systems (JCGMUS), the NATO Center for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE), the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Porto and the European Defense Agency. Naval maneuvers took place under the auspices of Portugal.
Among the objectives of the REPMUS 24 training is the integration of unmanned platforms, control systems (C2) and cross-domain interoperability, as well as achieving interoperability with the control systems of NATO partner countries.
