New Czech Prime Minister Babis makes ambiguous statement on aid to Ukraine

The Czech Republic does not intend to provide financing guarantees for Ukraine, the new Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

Babis opposed Czech aid to Ukraine

According to him, the European Commission must find other ways to finance Ukraine.

We don't have money for other states. The European Union must solve this (financing Ukraine - ed.) in a different way. We will not guarantee it anything and we will not send money there. Andrei Babis Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

Krásný adventní víkend všem 🙋‍♂️

V pondělí 15. 12. bude jmenována nová vláda a já se stanu plnohodnotným premiérem. Do té doby se intenzivně připravujeme na vládnutí.



Během pracovní cesty do Bruselu jsem loboval za to, aby Česká republika znovu získala možnost čerpat výhodné… pic.twitter.com/gA4LXodMNG — Andrej Babiš (@AndrejBabis) December 13, 2025

In early November, the pro-Ukrainian government of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced its resignation after being defeated in elections to the lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, which was won by the ANO party, led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

After that, Czech President Petr Pavel was forced to task Babis with forming a government. He has already signed a coalition agreement with Eurosceptic parties, which could significantly change the country's course in relations with the EU and Ukraine. Share

On December 9, Czech President Petr Pavel appointed Babis as the new Prime Minister.