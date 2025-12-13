New Czech Prime Minister Babis makes ambiguous statement on aid to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

New Czech Prime Minister Babis makes ambiguous statement on aid to Ukraine

Babis
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Czech Republic does not intend to provide financing guarantees for Ukraine, the new Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

Points of attention

  • New Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis stated that the Czech Republic will not provide financial assistance to Ukraine, impacting the country's relations with the European Union.
  • Babis's refusal to guarantee aid for Ukraine may lead to a shift in funding approaches, prompting the European Commission to seek alternative financing methods for the country.

Babis opposed Czech aid to Ukraine

According to him, the European Commission must find other ways to finance Ukraine.

We don't have money for other states. The European Union must solve this (financing Ukraine - ed.) in a different way. We will not guarantee it anything and we will not send money there.

Andrei Babis

Andrei Babis

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

In early November, the pro-Ukrainian government of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced its resignation after being defeated in elections to the lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, which was won by the ANO party, led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

After that, Czech President Petr Pavel was forced to task Babis with forming a government. He has already signed a coalition agreement with Eurosceptic parties, which could significantly change the country's course in relations with the EU and Ukraine.

On December 9, Czech President Petr Pavel appointed Babis as the new Prime Minister.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic — the party of billionaire and "Trumpist" Babish won
elections
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I am very happy." The Czech Republic fulfilled its main promise regarding Ukraine
Czech Republic transfers all 1.8 million ammunition to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?