The Czech Republic does not intend to provide financing guarantees for Ukraine, the new Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.
Points of attention
- New Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis stated that the Czech Republic will not provide financial assistance to Ukraine, impacting the country's relations with the European Union.
- Babis's refusal to guarantee aid for Ukraine may lead to a shift in funding approaches, prompting the European Commission to seek alternative financing methods for the country.
Babis opposed Czech aid to Ukraine
According to him, the European Commission must find other ways to finance Ukraine.
Krásný adventní víkend všem 🙋♂️— Andrej Babiš (@AndrejBabis) December 13, 2025
V pondělí 15. 12. bude jmenována nová vláda a já se stanu plnohodnotným premiérem. Do té doby se intenzivně připravujeme na vládnutí.
Během pracovní cesty do Bruselu jsem loboval za to, aby Česká republika znovu získala možnost čerpat výhodné… pic.twitter.com/gA4LXodMNG
In early November, the pro-Ukrainian government of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced its resignation after being defeated in elections to the lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, which was won by the ANO party, led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
On December 9, Czech President Petr Pavel appointed Babis as the new Prime Minister.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-