Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic — the party of billionaire and "Trumpist" Babish won

Former Prime Minister Babis' populist party is winning the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic with over 95% of the votes counted, but it is not getting a majority.
Babis's party wins Czech parliamentary elections
These interim voting results are published by IDNES.
In second place is the leading center-right bloc "Together" with 22.7%.
STAN ("Mayors and Independents") has 11%, the Pirate Party — 8.6%, the populist "Freedom and Direct Democracy" (SPD) of Tomio Okamura — 7.9%, "Motorists" — 6.8%. The populist party "Enough!" (Stačilo!) gets 4.4% and with this result will not enter the new parliament.
With the current distribution of votes, Babis's party will not be able to count on a majority government if it only involves the "Automobilists" in the coalition.
