Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic — the party of billionaire and "Trumpist" Babish won
Category
Politics
Publication date

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic — the party of billionaire and "Trumpist" Babish won

elections
Читати українською

Former Prime Minister Babis' populist party is winning the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic with over 95% of the votes counted, but it is not getting a majority.

Points of attention

  • The populist party of former Prime Minister Babis is leading the Czech Republic parliamentary elections with 35.4% of the vote.
  • Despite the strong showing, Babis' party falls short of a majority with only 84 seats out of 200 in the Chamber of Deputies.
  • Other significant parties in the election include the center-right bloc 'Together', STAN, Pirate Party, and 'Freedom and Direct Democracy' among others.

Babis's party wins Czech parliamentary elections

These interim voting results are published by IDNES.

With over 95% of votes counted, former Prime Minister Andrej Babis' populist ANO party has 35.4% of the vote, giving them 84 seats in the 200-seat Chamber of Deputies.

In second place is the leading center-right bloc "Together" with 22.7%.

STAN ("Mayors and Independents") has 11%, the Pirate Party — 8.6%, the populist "Freedom and Direct Democracy" (SPD) of Tomio Okamura — 7.9%, "Motorists" — 6.8%. The populist party "Enough!" (Stačilo!) gets 4.4% and with this result will not enter the new parliament.

With the current distribution of votes, Babis's party will not be able to count on a majority government if it only involves the "Automobilists" in the coalition.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Czech Republic no longer imports Russian oil — what is known
Russian oil
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Czech Republic challenges Kremlin after publication of Russian "memorandum"
The Czech Republic warned the world about the Kremlin's master plan
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Czech Republic promises to increase supplies of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine in 2025
large-caliber ammunition

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?