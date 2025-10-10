New escalation of the trade war — Trump attacks China

US President Donald Trump is unhappy that Beijing wants to tightly control the export of rare earth metals.
Trump threatens China with new import tariffs
The trade war between China and the United States is likely to reach a new level of escalation, according to a statement by Donald Trump on the social network Truth Social.
Trump believes that China's decision could block global markets and "make life difficult for almost every country in the world, especially China."
He noted that the US "also has monopoly positions," and "much stronger and more extensive" than China's. Trump assures that so far he has been restrained in his trade policy towards China, but now he intends to act more harshly.
According to him, the option of "massive" increases in tariffs on Chinese goods entering the United States is currently being considered. But "there are many other countermeasures that are also under serious consideration," the US president said.
I was planning to meet with President Xi in two weeks at the APEC summit in South Korea, but now it seems unnecessary.
