New Russian attack on Ukraine — 34 drones neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 8-9, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 69 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.

A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on November 8.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 34 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north and east of the country. Share

32 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.