New Russian attack on Ukraine — 34 drones neutralized
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

New Russian attack on Ukraine — 34 drones neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 8-9, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 69 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing situation in the north and east of Ukraine shows the need for heightened vigilance and adherence to safety rules.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to combat the enemy UAVs in the airspace, urging unity and determination towards victory.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on November 8.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 34 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north and east of the country.

32 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defense forces.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is our sea." Sweden publicly challenges Russia
Sweden has announced its forecast for Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
German general warns of Russian invasion of NATO at any moment
NATO must prepare for different scenarios

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?