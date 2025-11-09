New Russian attack on Ukraine — 34 drones neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 8-9, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 69 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The ongoing situation in the north and east of Ukraine shows the need for heightened vigilance and adherence to safety rules.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to combat the enemy UAVs in the airspace, urging unity and determination towards victory.
The PPO reports on the results of its work
A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on November 8.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
32 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.
