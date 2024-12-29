New Year's plan. What the Russian army has planned at the front
New Year's plan. What the Russian army has planned at the front

The Russian Army cannot fulfill another task of its command
Source:  Kyiv24

The Russian invaders were ordered to reach Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi by January 1, 2025, but they are currently unable to do so.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully holding back the Russian enemy at Kolesnykovka, not allowing them to recapture a single position.
  • The number of enemy attacks during the day increased to 133.
  • In the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces have repelled 16 attacks by the Russian army, but fighting and artillery shelling continue.

The Russian Army cannot fulfill another task of its command

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles strike UAV battalion, made a statement on this occasion.

"Our Defense Forces have been supported, the enemy is not making rapid progress," he emphasized.

Yuriy Fedorenko draws attention to the fact that the Russian occupiers were completely blocked in the Kolesnykovka direction for almost a month.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army was unable to take any positions during this time.

Despite the intensity, through coordinated work we manage to achieve high results, added the commander of the Achilles strike UAV battalion.

It is worth noting that earlier, the head of the media relations group of the "Gart" brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Danylenko, reported that the Russians were doing everything possible to cross the Vovcha River in order to surround the Ukrainian military in Kupyansk.

He also added that the situation in the Kharkiv direction is difficult, but controlled.

What else is known about the situation on the front on December 29?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army is not giving up attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine.

Currently, Ukrainian defenders are successfully holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. During the current day, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 133.

Border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. A number of settlements, including Tymofiivka, Bachivsk, Senkivka, Berylivka, and Oleksandrivka, were hit by shelling by the terrorist army today.

It is also reported that in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 16 attacks by Russian invaders today, and 19 clashes are ongoing.

Moreover, 152 artillery attacks from the Russian side were recorded.

