Night attack by the Russian Federation on the Dnieper — one dead and one injured

On the night of July 17, Russian terrorists struck the Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Fires broke out in the city, enterprises were damaged, and there were casualties among civilians.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, the military destroyed 22 enemy drones, but it was not possible to avoid hits.

In particular, the city of Dnipro came under massive attack.

One person died in the regional center. 5 more were injured. Men aged 35, 37, 40 and 52 were hospitalized. Three of them are in serious condition. The 70-year-old victim will recover at home. Several fires broke out at once. Businesses were damaged. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The region was noisy in the Dnipro district, in particular in the Solonianska and Slobozhanska communities. As a result of the attack, an outbuilding and a greenhouse were damaged.

In the Nikopol region, the enemy struck with FPV drones and Grad MLRS and dropped ammunition from UAVs. The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets community suffered from the strikes.

Five people were injured. Men aged 31, 42, 65 and a 58-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 21-year-old boy will be treated at home. A car caught fire. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged. Share

The head of the OVA added that the aggressor also targeted the Mezhivska community of the Synelnyky district with FPV drones. The attack damaged infrastructure.