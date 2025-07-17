Night attack by the Russian Federation on the Dnieper — one dead and one injured

On the night of July 17, Russian terrorists struck the Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Fires broke out in the city, enterprises were damaged, and there were casualties among civilians.
Points of attention
Russia attacked the Dnieper at night: there are casualties
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, the military destroyed 22 enemy drones, but it was not possible to avoid hits.
In particular, the city of Dnipro came under massive attack.
The region was noisy in the Dnipro district, in particular in the Solonianska and Slobozhanska communities. As a result of the attack, an outbuilding and a greenhouse were damaged.
In the Nikopol region, the enemy struck with FPV drones and Grad MLRS and dropped ammunition from UAVs. The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets community suffered from the strikes.
The head of the OVA added that the aggressor also targeted the Mezhivska community of the Synelnyky district with FPV drones. The attack damaged infrastructure.
