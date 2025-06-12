The modern Russian army has completely adopted the methods of Stalin and the NKVD and uses so-called blocking units in the war against Ukraine to prevent its own soldiers from escaping from the battlefield.

NKVD methods crawled out of Stalin's coffin and devour those who are proud of them — Ismagilov

The killing of his "brothers" by the Russians at the front was told by the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter Said Ismagilov, who, before the full-scale invasion, held the position of Mufti in the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Ukraine "UMMA".

Several times we watched from a drone in Vovchansk how some Russians were shooting others. They were stupidly led out — and a burst of automatic fire into an unarmed body, and then they threw them there, not even trying to hide the executed one anywhere. In our heads we thought: what is this? Maybe they executed our prisoner? We fly up, look around. No, it's definitely a Russian, their equipment, red tape on his hands. There was a case where one tried to resist, fought. There was a case where he tried to escape, but didn't escape. Said Ismagilov Serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ismagilov notes that this is a direct example of barrier detachments in the Russian army.

If someone does not believe in enemy blockade units, then we have seen with our own eyes how it works. The methods of the NKVD crawled out of Stalin's coffin and devour those who are proud of him. Death is crawling across Russia and once again reaping its harvest, not even a hundred years have passed since the previous case.

Ismagilov also touched on the topic of mobilization to the Armed Forces of Ukraine — who was mobilized and under what circumstances.

We have soldiers who were mobilized on the streets because they didn't update their data and didn't rush to protect themselves and others. When they start complaining to me that they were mobilized on the streets, I ask: why were you hiding yourself? Some are silent, some thought about it, but didn't rush, some honestly say — they expected to stay home, because since 2022 they have been told that the war will end in two or three weeks, and they won't have to wear a pixel.

The serviceman noted that both politicians and military experts, as well as journalists and bloggers, are currently hinting that the war will soon end.

We don't even discuss their demagogy anymore, we'll just smile and wave, because everything is seen differently from here. As Lech Walesa said: "The view depends on the point of view." Sitting in the dugout at the LBZ, the world is perceived in a completely different way than in the Kyiv office. Any expert would have to spend a couple of weeks here with us before writing anything publicly. I guarantee — the material would be completely different.

Ismagilov notes that the war can end quickly only in one case — if Ukraine is defeated.