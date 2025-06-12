The modern Russian army has completely adopted the methods of Stalin and the NKVD and uses so-called blocking units in the war against Ukraine to prevent its own soldiers from escaping from the battlefield.
Points of attention
- The modern Russian army has adopted NKVD methods and uses barrier units to prevent soldiers from escaping the battlefield.
- Ukrainian serviceman Said Ismagilov exposes the use of NKVD methods in the Russian army, recounting instances of soldiers being executed at the front.
NKVD methods crawled out of Stalin's coffin and devour those who are proud of them — Ismagilov
The killing of his "brothers" by the Russians at the front was told by the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter Said Ismagilov, who, before the full-scale invasion, held the position of Mufti in the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Ukraine "UMMA".
Ismagilov notes that this is a direct example of barrier detachments in the Russian army.
Ismagilov also touched on the topic of mobilization to the Armed Forces of Ukraine — who was mobilized and under what circumstances.
We have soldiers who were mobilized on the streets because they didn't update their data and didn't rush to protect themselves and others. When they start complaining to me that they were mobilized on the streets, I ask: why were you hiding yourself? Some are silent, some thought about it, but didn't rush, some honestly say — they expected to stay home, because since 2022 they have been told that the war will end in two or three weeks, and they won't have to wear a pixel.
The serviceman noted that both politicians and military experts, as well as journalists and bloggers, are currently hinting that the war will soon end.
Ismagilov notes that the war can end quickly only in one case — if Ukraine is defeated.
And then the occupiers will destroy some, and dress others in Russian uniforms to attack Moldova and the Baltic countries. But there will no longer be the CCC there, there will be the same barricading units that will shoot in the back those who refuse to fight for Moscow. And someone from a drone will observe this execution of the unarmed and ask — what was it?
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-