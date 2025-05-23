The Russian army shelled Kherson with artillery — two civilians were killed

At around 12:10 on May 23, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson with artillery: two civilians were killed.
Russia killed two civilians in Kherson
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
In addition, the Kherson OVA reported on Telegram that at around 12:20, the enemy attacked Kherson with UAVs for the second time in 24 hours.
The occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone on a 45-year-old man, causing him to suffer an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds. The victim is currently in hospital.
A 58-year-old woman from Kherson was taken to the hospital by police officers. Around noon, she came under enemy fire in the Dnipro district.
It is also reported that at around 09:00 between the villages of Kachkarivka and Nova Kam'yanka, Beryslavsky district, Kherson region, a 36-year-old man came under enemy fire. The victim went to the hospital on his own, where he was diagnosed with an explosive injury and an eye injury.
