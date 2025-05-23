The Russian army shelled Kherson with artillery — two civilians were killed
The Russian army shelled Kherson with artillery — two civilians were killed

Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
At around 12:10 on May 23, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson with artillery: two civilians were killed.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army carried out artillery shelling in Kherson, leading to the death of two civilians and injuries to local residents.
  • The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into the shelling and other attacks in the region.
  • Additional attacks with drones further inflicted harm on the residents of Kherson, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Russia killed two civilians in Kherson

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on May 23 at around 12:10 p.m., the Russian military launched an artillery attack on Kherson. Two civilian men were killed as a result of the shell explosion.

In addition, the Kherson OVA reported on Telegram that at around 12:20, the enemy attacked Kherson with UAVs for the second time in 24 hours.

The occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone on a 45-year-old man, causing him to suffer an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds. The victim is currently in hospital.

A 58-year-old woman from Kherson was taken to the hospital by police officers. Around noon, she came under enemy fire in the Dnipro district.

The woman has a preliminary injury from a mine explosion. Doctors are examining her further.

It is also reported that at around 09:00 between the villages of Kachkarivka and Nova Kam'yanka, Beryslavsky district, Kherson region, a 36-year-old man came under enemy fire. The victim went to the hospital on his own, where he was diagnosed with an explosive injury and an eye injury.

