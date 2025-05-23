The Russian army shelled Kherson with artillery — two civilians were killed

At around 12:10 on May 23, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson with artillery: two civilians were killed.

Russia killed two civilians in Kherson

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on May 23 at around 12:10 p.m., the Russian military launched an artillery attack on Kherson. Two civilian men were killed as a result of the shell explosion.

In addition, the Kherson OVA reported on Telegram that at around 12:20, the enemy attacked Kherson with UAVs for the second time in 24 hours.

The occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone on a 45-year-old man, causing him to suffer an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds. The victim is currently in hospital.

A 58-year-old woman from Kherson was taken to the hospital by police officers. Around noon, she came under enemy fire in the Dnipro district.

The woman has a preliminary injury from a mine explosion. Doctors are examining her further.

It is also reported that at around 09:00 between the villages of Kachkarivka and Nova Kam'yanka, Beryslavsky district, Kherson region, a 36-year-old man came under enemy fire. The victim went to the hospital on his own, where he was diagnosed with an explosive injury and an eye injury.