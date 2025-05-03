Russian UAV attacked the center of Kherson — one dead and one injured

On May 3, the Russians again attacked people in the center of Kherson with a drone, resulting in one victim and injuries. Residents are asked to stay as far away from the city center as possible.

Russian drone kills man in central Kherson

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

At around 6:30 p.m., a Russian drone again attacked people in the center of Kherson. Previously, one person was killed and two others were injured. Alexander Prokudin Head of the Kherson OVA

In addition, he asked Kherson residents to refrain from visiting Freedom Square and the Central Department Store area in the coming days, as there has been an increase in the activity of Russian drones there.