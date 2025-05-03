Russian UAV attacked the center of Kherson — one dead and one injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian UAV attacked the center of Kherson — one dead and one injured

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russian drone
Читати українською

On May 3, the Russians again attacked people in the center of Kherson with a drone, resulting in one victim and injuries. Residents are asked to stay as far away from the city center as possible.

Points of attention

  • Recent Russian UAV attack in Kherson center leads to one dead and one injured individual.
  • Residents advised to stay away from Freedom Square and Central Department Store due to heightened drone activity.

Russian drone kills man in central Kherson

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

At around 6:30 p.m., a Russian drone again attacked people in the center of Kherson. Previously, one person was killed and two others were injured.

Alexander Prokudin

Alexander Prokudin

Head of the Kherson OVA

In addition, he asked Kherson residents to refrain from visiting Freedom Square and the Central Department Store area in the coming days, as there has been an increase in the activity of Russian drones there.

Our defense forces are working — most drones are shot down. But, unfortunately, not all. And this is really very dangerous. Take care of yourself.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russian aviation destroyed the ice palace in Kherson with KABs
Roman Mrochko
Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launched a combined strike on Kherson — three people were injured
Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed a resident of the Kherson region
Kherson OVA
Russians continue to kill peaceful Ukrainians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?