Russian UAV attacked the center of Kherson — one dead and one injured

On May 3, the Russians again attacked people in the center of Kherson with a drone, resulting in one victim and injuries. Residents are asked to stay as far away from the city center as possible.
Points of attention
- Recent Russian UAV attack in Kherson center leads to one dead and one injured individual.
- Residents advised to stay away from Freedom Square and Central Department Store due to heightened drone activity.
Russian drone kills man in central Kherson
This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
In addition, he asked Kherson residents to refrain from visiting Freedom Square and the Central Department Store area in the coming days, as there has been an increase in the activity of Russian drones there.
Our defense forces are working — most drones are shot down. But, unfortunately, not all. And this is really very dangerous. Take care of yourself.
