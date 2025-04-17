Russia launched a combined strike on Kherson — three people were injured
Russia launched a combined strike on Kherson — three people were injured

Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kherson
On the morning of April 17, the Russians shelled Kherson with aircraft and artillery, there are casualties, including a child — doctors are fighting for her life.

  • Russia conducted a combined strike on Kherson, causing casualties and injuries to three individuals, including a minor child.
  • Guided aerial bombs and artillery were used in the attack, hitting civilian objects in Kherson.
  • A pre-trial investigation for a war crime has been initiated by the Kherson region prosecutor's office following the attack.

Russia shelled Kherson: there are casualties

According to the investigation, on April 17, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Russian servicemen attacked Kherson again. It was previously recorded that civilian objects were hit by three guided aerial bombs and artillery.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson region prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

The prosecutor's office reported two civilian casualties, noting that the information is being verified.

Later, the prosecutor's office informed that after Russian strikes on the Central District of Kherson, a 15-year-old child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The head of the Kherson MVA, Roman Mrochko, clarified that at about 10:30 a.m., Russian aircraft struck the Central district of Kherson. A 15-year-old child was seriously injured — a mine and an open craniocerebral trauma. Doctors are currently fighting for her life.

He also confirmed that two men, born in 1997 and 1966, sought medical help. Both had mine-explosive injuries. Further examinations are currently underway.

