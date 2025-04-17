Russia launched a combined strike on Kherson — three people were injured

On the morning of April 17, the Russians shelled Kherson with aircraft and artillery, there are casualties, including a child — doctors are fighting for her life.
Russia shelled Kherson: there are casualties
According to the investigation, on April 17, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Russian servicemen attacked Kherson again. It was previously recorded that civilian objects were hit by three guided aerial bombs and artillery.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson region prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.
The prosecutor's office reported two civilian casualties, noting that the information is being verified.
The head of the Kherson MVA, Roman Mrochko, clarified that at about 10:30 a.m., Russian aircraft struck the Central district of Kherson. A 15-year-old child was seriously injured — a mine and an open craniocerebral trauma. Doctors are currently fighting for her life.
He also confirmed that two men, born in 1997 and 1966, sought medical help. Both had mine-explosive injuries. Further examinations are currently underway.
