Watch: Russian aviation destroyed the ice palace in Kherson with KABs

On the morning of April 16, the Russians attacked Kherson. In particular, four aerial bombs hit the building of the Favorite Arena ice palace, destroying it.

Russia destroyed the ice palace in Kherson

Russian invaders launched an airstrike and artillery shelling on the Tavriyskyi neighborhood.

At around 06:30, Russian pilots launched an airstrike on a sports complex in the Central district of Kherson. Four guided bombs hit the ice arena building, destroying the facility.

Also, a 55-year-old man died from injuries sustained as a result of the shelling of Tavriysky.

Three women aged 20, 56 and 70 and two men aged 61 and 70 received injuries of varying severity, law enforcement officials noted.

Kherson after the Russian airstrike

Later it became known that the number of injured people had increased to 9 people.

A fire broke out at the site of the explosions, and during the liquidation of which the Russian military launched artillery fire, as a result of which two State Emergency Service vehicles were damaged by debris.

The massive shelling of Tavriyskyi lasted for almost half an hour. As a result of the shell explosions, 18 apartment buildings and private houses were damaged, the police added. Share

In addition, two educational institutions, three supermarkets, a post office, and nine civilian vehicles were damaged.

Before its destruction, the ice arena in Kherson was one of 37 ice arenas built across the country before 2014. The ice palace in Kherson was built in 2008 and became the home of the Dnipro hockey club.

The building of the “Favorite Arena” has previously been shelled by the occupiers. In the summer of 2023, shells hit the arena itself, destroying the roof and damaging the facade. At the time of the new attack, the ice palace was not used for its intended purpose.