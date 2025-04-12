Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kherson — one dead and injured

At around 4:00 PM on April 12, Russian military personnel dropped a munition from a drone on a civilian car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. This terrorist attack cost the life of a 27-year-old city resident.

Russia attacked a car in Kherson: one dead, two injured

A 27-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of an explosive device being dropped from a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Two more people were injured. The men, aged 30 and 49, suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds.

They are currently in hospital in moderate condition.