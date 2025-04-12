Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kherson — one dead and injured
Ukraine
Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kherson — one dead and injured

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
a drone
At around 4:00 PM on April 12, Russian military personnel dropped a munition from a drone on a civilian car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. This terrorist attack cost the life of a 27-year-old city resident.

Points of attention

  • Russian military personnel conducted a drone attack in Kherson, causing casualties and injuries among civilians, signaling an alarming escalation of conflict in the region.
  • The unfortunate incident resulted in the death of a 27-year-old city resident and injuries to two more individuals, prompting concerns over the safety and security of the area.
  • The need for international intervention to address the rising tensions and ensure peace in Kherson has become increasingly urgent following this violent act of terrorism.

Russia attacked a car in Kherson: one dead, two injured

A 27-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of an explosive device being dropped from a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Two more people were injured. The men, aged 30 and 49, suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds.

They are currently in hospital in moderate condition.

