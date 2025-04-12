At around 4:00 PM on April 12, Russian military personnel dropped a munition from a drone on a civilian car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. This terrorist attack cost the life of a 27-year-old city resident.
Points of attention
- Russian military personnel conducted a drone attack in Kherson, causing casualties and injuries among civilians, signaling an alarming escalation of conflict in the region.
- The unfortunate incident resulted in the death of a 27-year-old city resident and injuries to two more individuals, prompting concerns over the safety and security of the area.
- The need for international intervention to address the rising tensions and ensure peace in Kherson has become increasingly urgent following this violent act of terrorism.
Russia attacked a car in Kherson: one dead, two injured
A 27-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of an explosive device being dropped from a drone.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
They are currently in hospital in moderate condition.
