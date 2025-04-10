Russian troops hit Nikopol with a drone — more than 10 people were injured

On the afternoon of April 10, the Russians struck Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a kamikaze drone.
Points of attention
- Russian troops conducted a targeted attack on Nikopol with a kamikaze drone, injuring 12 people, with a teenager in serious condition.
- The shelling damaged a car and a dormitory, as well as five other cars in the area, causing destruction and chaos.
- Authorities are investigating the incident in Nikopol, emphasizing the ongoing threat from the enemy's drone attacks in the region.
12 people injured in Nikopol attack by Russian drone
This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.
The strike injured 12 local residents. Among them is a 16-year-old teenager. He is in serious condition.
A dormitory and five cars were also damaged. An investigation into the area is ongoing.
