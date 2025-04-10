Russian troops hit Nikopol with a drone — more than 10 people were injured

On the afternoon of April 10, the Russians struck Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a kamikaze drone.

12 people injured in Nikopol attack by Russian drone

This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

The strike injured 12 local residents. Among them is a 16-year-old teenager. He is in serious condition.

Car damaged by shelling

A dormitory and five cars were also damaged. An investigation into the area is ongoing.