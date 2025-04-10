Russian troops hit Nikopol with a drone — more than 10 people were injured
Russian troops hit Nikopol with a drone — more than 10 people were injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol
On the afternoon of April 10, the Russians struck Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a kamikaze drone.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops conducted a targeted attack on Nikopol with a kamikaze drone, injuring 12 people, with a teenager in serious condition.
  • The shelling damaged a car and a dormitory, as well as five other cars in the area, causing destruction and chaos.
  • Authorities are investigating the incident in Nikopol, emphasizing the ongoing threat from the enemy's drone attacks in the region.

12 people injured in Nikopol attack by Russian drone

This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

The strike injured 12 local residents. Among them is a 16-year-old teenager. He is in serious condition.

Car damaged by shelling

A dormitory and five cars were also damaged. An investigation into the area is ongoing.

As added by the Nikopol City Council, the enemy has been shelling the city from drones since the morning of April 10. Residents are asked not to ignore the air raid alert.

