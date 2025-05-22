The Russian army has intensified attempts to seize the island zone of the Dnieper River near Kherson

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy is conducting regrouping, logistical, evacuation, and reconnaissance activities to continue attempts to capture the island zone of the Dnieper.

Russia does not abandon attempts to seize the islands near Kherson

According to the report, the situation in southern Ukraine remains tense — the enemy does not reduce the intensity of assault operations, actively uses artillery, aviation and drones. At the same time, Russian troops strike both Ukrainian positions and frontline settlements.

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks near Novopol, Bogatyr, Novoselka, and Zeleny Pol.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched massive air strikes on a number of settlements and made three unsuccessful assault attempts in the Chervonye area.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled four attacks in the Shcherbaky and Stepovoye areas.

In the area of Antonivske Mosty, the occupiers made another futile assault attempt.

In total, 330 enemy attacks were recorded over the past 24 hours, using about 1,350 munitions. Russian forces also carried out about 700 attacks with kamikaze drones of various modifications and 380 drops from drones, dropping 465 munitions. Two strikes with Molniya-type loitering munitions were recorded. Units of the Tavria Joint Group of Forces destroyed three "shaheeds".

Artillery and FPV shelling continue to damage frontline areas in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Over the past 24 hours, 45 strikes were recorded on 18 settlements, including Kherson, Nikopol, Marhanets, Antonivka, Kamianske, and others.