Russian army attacked a bus in Kherson — there are casualties
Ukraine
Kherson OVA
What is known about the new Russian attack on Kherson?
On May 20, Russian invaders struck a passenger bus in Kherson. According to the latest data, 5 people were injured, and the vehicle suffered significant damage.

  • Additional casualties were reported after a Russian strike on a minibus, bringing the total number of victims to five with blast injuries and concussions.
  • Tensions are escalating in Kherson as the Russian army continues to target civilian vehicles, posing a threat to innocent lives.

Representatives of the Kherson OVA spoke about the situation in the city and region.

It is known that a passenger bus of the Kherson Municipal Transport Service (Kherson Municipal Transport Service) came under attack by Russians in the Dnipro district.

One of the passengers has a mine-explosive injury, contusion: the victim, born in 1960, is being provided with the necessary assistance.

The vehicle also has significant damage.

Due to the high activity of enemy drones, routes to Independence Avenue have been temporarily reduced, the official statement says.

Later, the Kherson Regional Emergency Management Office clarified that another victim sought medical attention after a Russian strike on a minibus in Kherson.

A 56-year-old man has a blast injury and concussion. Doctors are currently examining and providing assistance to the victim, local authorities report.

Around 10:00 AM, it became known that the number of victims had increased to five.

Thus, it is indicated that a 45-year-old woman, as well as two men, aged 62 and 41, were taken to the hospital. The victims suffered blast injuries and concussions.

