"No Kings". Large-scale protests against Trump to be held in the US

Large-scale protests against President Donald Trump are planned in the United States on June 13. Millions of people are expected to participate in the rally.

Protests in the US to "congratulate" Trump on his birthday

The rallies will be held in response to the military parade in Washington, D.C., organized to mark Trump's 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

The campaign, called "No Kings," will cover more than 1,800 cities in all 50 states, as well as several countries outside the United States.

The protests were initiated by over 100 pro-democracy civil society organizations, which declared June 14th "a chance to reflect the absurdity of the MAGA regime and clowns."

Donald Trump wants tanks in the streets and a televised show of dominance for his birthday. Share

According to media reports, the cost of the rally could reach up to $45 million, not including security costs.

Meanwhile, the US president warned that any protests would be met with "very great force."

Another protest campaign, "Drive Out the Clowns," organized by the Women's March, will take place in parallel. More than 13,000 participants in 320 cities have already been confirmed.

Tensions in the US have been rising since June 8, when Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quell unrest sparked by immigration raids. On Monday, the Pentagon announced plans to double that number to 4,000. Share

On June 10, amid protests against Trump's immigration policies, the US Department of Defense will deploy an additional 700 Marines to Los Angeles. The governor of California has already said that Trump is blatantly abusing his power.

Donald Trump himself announced that the National Guard would leave California as soon as the danger was over, while Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth expects the military to remain in Los Angeles for 60 days.

A curfew was imposed in downtown Los Angeles on the evening of June 10 for several days due to emergencies related to immigration protests.