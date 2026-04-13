"No need for politics!". Trump lashed out at the Pope with accusations

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Pope Leo XIV on his Truth Social network, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible on foreign policy.”

Trump lashed out at Pope Leo XIV with accusations

In a long post published on the night of April 13, Trump accused the Pope of several things:

Weakness on crime — Trump said the Pope "does not recall the fear" the Catholic Church felt during COVID-19, when "priests, pastors and everyone else were arrested" for holding services, even at a distance of 10-20 feet.

Iran's nuclear program — "I do not want a Pope who believes Iran can have nuclear weapons," Trump wrote.

Venezuela — The president condemned the Pope's position on the US attack on Venezuela, calling the country a "source of massive drug shipments" and "empty prisons."

Trump's post

Trump praised Pope Leo's brother, Louis, noting:

I like him a lot more because Louis is a true MAGA.

Trump also claimed that Leo XIV was not on the list of candidates for the position of pontiff, and his election was a "shocking surprise." According to the president, the church chose an American to "best deal with President Donald Trump."

If I weren't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump concluded the post with an appeal to the Pope:

Use common sense, stop appeasing the radical left, and focus on being a great Pope, not a politician. Share

Leo XIV, who became Pope in May 2025 after the death of Francis, is known for his harsh statements to world leaders. On March 30, he addressed heads of state at war, saying that God does not hear the prayers of leaders who have "blood on their hands."