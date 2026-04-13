"No need for politics!". Trump lashed out at the Pope with accusations

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Pope Leo XIV on his Truth Social network, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible on foreign policy.”
Points of attention
- The public exchange of criticism between President Trump and Pope Leo XIV highlights a clash of ideologies and principles on issues such as crime, foreign policy, and social justice.
- Trump accuses the Pope of being weak on crime and taking wrong stances on Iran's nuclear program and the US involvement in Venezuela, sparking a controversial debate on global leadership.
Trump lashed out at Pope Leo XIV with accusations
In a long post published on the night of April 13, Trump accused the Pope of several things:
Weakness on crime — Trump said the Pope "does not recall the fear" the Catholic Church felt during COVID-19, when "priests, pastors and everyone else were arrested" for holding services, even at a distance of 10-20 feet.
Iran's nuclear program — "I do not want a Pope who believes Iran can have nuclear weapons," Trump wrote.
Venezuela — The president condemned the Pope's position on the US attack on Venezuela, calling the country a "source of massive drug shipments" and "empty prisons."
Trump praised Pope Leo's brother, Louis, noting:
I like him a lot more because Louis is a true MAGA.
Trump also claimed that Leo XIV was not on the list of candidates for the position of pontiff, and his election was a "shocking surprise." According to the president, the church chose an American to "best deal with President Donald Trump."
Trump concluded the post with an appeal to the Pope:
Leo XIV, who became Pope in May 2025 after the death of Francis, is known for his harsh statements to world leaders. On March 30, he addressed heads of state at war, saying that God does not hear the prayers of leaders who have "blood on their hands."
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