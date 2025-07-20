"No to Russian elections." A new protest breaks out in Georgia
"No to Russian elections." A new protest breaks out in Georgia

What is happening in Georgia?
Читати українською
Source:  SOVA

A rally under the slogan "No to Russian elections" was held in Tbilisi. People decided to gather to express their disagreement with the actions of the authorities. The rally took place against the backdrop of plans by the main opposition parties to boycott the local elections on October 4.

Points of attention

  • The rally highlights concerns that the local elections are part of a Russian special operation with predetermined outcomes, as stated by one of the participants, Levan Tsutskiridze.
  • In a joint statement, 8 opposition parties in Georgia announced their boycott of the local government elections on October 4, 2025, further fueling the political turmoil.

What is happening in Georgia?

Opposition politicians, members of non-governmental organizations, as well as citizens who are not indifferent to the fate of the country, joined the new large-scale protest.

Together they marched to the parliament building.

The rally participants loudly demanded the release of activists detained at pro-European rallies and opposition politicians, as well as new parliamentary elections.

In addition, it is noted that the protesters are also opposing the participation of opponents of the ruling Georgian Dream in the upcoming local government elections.

"The specific message of today's rally is that the so-called Russian elections are part of a Russian special operation. Its scenario and outcome have already been determined," said Levan Tsutskiridze, one of the participants in the rally and leader of the Freedom Square movement.

As mentioned earlier, a month ago, 8 opposition parties in Georgia issued a joint statement — they announced that they would refuse to participate in the local government elections on October 4, 2025.

