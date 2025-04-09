Nuclear economic war begins — Polish Minister Hawkowski
Havkovskyi assessed the situation on the international arena
Source:  RMF FM

According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Digitalization, Krzysztof Gawkowski, the latest decisions and actions of the team of American leader Donald Trump have led to the start of a "nuclear economic war."

  • The Polish minister emphasizes the critical need for careful consideration and strategic responses to mitigate potential economic losses for citizens.
  • The remarks by US President Trump on tariff negotiations raise concerns about the impact of trade policies on world leaders and international relations.

As the Polish minister noted, no official or politician calls the head of the White House to try to sway him to their side in the tariff situation.

We are not calling, but we are clearly dealing with an escalating trade war. (...) A kind of nuclear economic war is beginning.

Krzysztof Hawkowski

Krzysztof Hawkowski

Minister of Digitalization of Poland

According to the official, official Warsaw cannot ignore the trade war between the US and China, because it also has an impact on Poland.

Havkovskyi drew attention to the fact that any conflicts between superpowers change the situation on the international arena.

"There are all sorts of elements that will affect prices, exports and imports. Citizens will ultimately lose out," the Polish minister warned.

Importantly, US President Donald Trump recently began claiming that world leaders are begging him to lower tariffs, adding that they are "kissing his ass."

