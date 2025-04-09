Nuclear economic war begins — Polish Minister Hawkowski

According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Digitalization, Krzysztof Gawkowski, the latest decisions and actions of the team of American leader Donald Trump have led to the start of a "nuclear economic war."
- The Polish minister emphasizes the critical need for careful consideration and strategic responses to mitigate potential economic losses for citizens.
- The remarks by US President Trump on tariff negotiations raise concerns about the impact of trade policies on world leaders and international relations.
Havkovskyi assessed the situation on the international arena
As the Polish minister noted, no official or politician calls the head of the White House to try to sway him to their side in the tariff situation.
According to the official, official Warsaw cannot ignore the trade war between the US and China, because it also has an impact on Poland.
Havkovskyi drew attention to the fact that any conflicts between superpowers change the situation on the international arena.
Importantly, US President Donald Trump recently began claiming that world leaders are begging him to lower tariffs, adding that they are "kissing his ass."
